CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Plant-like hooked miniature machines for on-leaf sensing and delivery

By Isabella Fiorello ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2613-9505
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew sustainable strategies for preserving plants are crucial for tackling environmental challenges. Bioinspired soft and miniature machines have the potential to operate in forests and agricultural fields by adapting their morphology to plant organs like leaves. However, applications on leaf surfaces are limited due to the fragility and heterogeneity of leaves, and harsh outdoor conditions. Here, we exploit the strong shear-dependent leaf-attachment of the hook-climber Galium aparine to create miniature systems that enable precision anchoring to leaf tissues via multifunctional microhooks. We first study the anchoring forces of the microhooks and then fabricate a soft wireless multiparameter sensor to monitor the leaf proximity and degradable hooks for in-plant molecular delivery to the vascular tissues of the leaves. In addition, we use a soft robotic proof-of-concept demonstrator to highlight how our hooks enable ratchet-like motion on leaves. This research showcases opportunities for specifically designing multifunctional machines for targeted applications in plant ecosystems.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Soft and flexible: core-shell ionic liquid resistive memory for electronic synapses

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 78 (2021) Cite this article. The human brain is the most efficient computational and intelligent system, and researchers are trying to mimic the human brain using solid-state materials. However, the use of solid-state materials has a limitation due to the movement of neurotransmitters. Hence, soft memory devices are receiving tremendous attention for smooth neurotransmission due to the ion concentration polarization mechanism. This paper proposes a core-shell soft ionic liquid (IL)-resistive memory device for electronic synapses using Cu/Ag@AgCl/Cu with multistate resistive behavior. The presence of the Ag@AgCl core shell in the liquid electrolyte significantly helps to control the movement of Cu2+ ions, which results in multistate resistive switching behavior. The core-shell IL soft memory device can open a gateway for electronic synapses.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Uplift resistance capacity of anchor piles used in marine aquaculture

Anchor piles are widely used in marine aquaculture, and the safety is largely determined by the uplift resistance capacity,especially in harsh ocean environments. However, there are few practical guides to the design and installation of the anchor piles for mooring the body of marine aquaculture equipment. Laboratory experiments were conducted to investigate the effect of the initial tension angle, pile diameter, embedded depth, and pile configuration on the uplift resistance capacity of anchor piles under oblique loads. CCD camera and load cell were utilized to measure the corresponding displacement and load, respectively. The results show that increasing the initial tension angle of circular and square single piles can significantly improve the uplift resistance capacity. The failure load of the square single pile was slightly higher than that of the circular single pile. Increasing the pile diameter can effectively improve the failure load and delay the development speed of the pile top displacement. Increasing the embedded depth can effectively improve the failure load and increase the lateral displacement of the pile top. The uplift resistance capacity of the dual anchor piles was better than that of the single anchor piles. The layout configuration has little effect on the failure load, but has a large effect on the displacement development.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

An examination of active inference in autistic adults using immersive virtual reality

The integration of prior expectations, sensory information, and environmental volatility is proposed to be atypical in Autism Spectrum Disorder, yet few studies have tested these predictive processes in active movement tasks. To address this gap in the research, we used an immersive virtual-reality racquetball paradigm to explore how visual sampling behaviours and movement kinematics are adjusted in relation to unexpected, uncertain, and volatile changes in environmental statistics. We found that prior expectations concerning ball 'bounciness' affected sensorimotor control in both autistic and neurotypical participants, with all individuals using prediction-driven gaze strategies to track the virtual ball. However, autistic participants showed substantial differences in visuomotor behaviour when environmental conditions were more volatile. Specifically, uncertainty-related performance difficulties in these conditions were accompanied by atypical movement kinematics and visual sampling responses. Results support proposals that autistic people overestimate the volatility of sensory environments, and suggest that context-sensitive differences in active inference could explain a range of movement-related difficulties in autism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Investigating the effects of polymer plugging mechanism of liquid production decrease and improvement by the cross-linked gel performance

Mahamat Tahir Abdramane Mahamat ZeneÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4271-64752,3,. Polymer flooding, as the most successful and well-known chemical EOR method was broadly applied around the world. Mostly, contrasted with Waterflooding, the production rate decrease during polymer flooding is smaller based on field application. Nevertheless, the production liquid rate decreased critically in the middle phase to late phase due to plugging, which could lead the way to poor flooding performance and fewer cumulative oil. In this work, first, we approached the affecting polymer plugging mechanism model on liquid production decrease to investigate the parameters such as; solid-phase concentration (SOLIDMIN), reacting frequency factor (FREQFAC) and others affecting components are all investigated consecutively. Secondly the model approached by cross-linked gel for the improvement of production liquid rate.Â The physical work was designed by a physical model, and then the polymer adsorption that generating blockage emerging in permeability diminish assessed by a mathematical model. The outcomes specify that the existence of this debris, excessive assemblage of solid-phase and the excessive reactant frequency factor has major mechanical and physical parameters effects on the reservoir throughout polymer flooding. Polymer flood model base case liquid ratio loss is 11.15Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-01 to 2020-03-04. Comparing with the polymer flood model case 1, liquid ratio loss ranging to 1.97Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-02 to 2020-03-03. While the oil ratio loss of the polymer flood base case model between the years 2015-07-08 to 2020-03-04 attained 12.4Â m3/day contrasting with the polymer flood model case 1 oil ratio increase to 0.37Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-04 to 2019-04-02. The cross-linked gel model base case liquid ratio loss is 2.09Â m3/day between the years 2015-01-02 to 2020-02-03, while the oil ratio lost reached 9.15Â m3/day between the years 2015-09-01 to 2020-02-03. Contrasting with the cross-linked gel model case 2 liquid ratio recovered from the loss and attained 25.43Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01, while the oil ratio is reached 15.22Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01. Polymer flood model examined through cross-linked gel model performed reliable outcomes by taking out the plugging, which also occasioned the reservoir production rateÂ to decrease. With the application of cross-linked gel the affected parameters and the production rate have achieved an improvement.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sens#Soft Robotics#Null#Min#Hooks#Galium Aparine#Microhooks
Nature.com

A novel temporary immersion bioreactor system for large scale multiplication of banana (Rasthali AAB-Silk)

Musa sp. cultivar Rasthali (Silk AAB) is a choice variety of the Asian sub-continent. Its production and sustenance are threatened by Fusarium wilt, which affects the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. The use of quality planting material is one of the strategies to manage the disease. Availability of quality planting material for varieties other than Grand Naine is limited. Large-scale micropropagation using existing technologies is laborious and expensive. Temporary immersion bioreactor system is emerging as a potential advancement in the micropropagation industry. In this study, a cost-effective temporary immersion bioreactor (TIB) system has been developed and an efficient micropropagation method has been standardized. Explants cultured in TIB with 250Â ml of culture medium in a 2-min immersion frequency of 6Â h were found to be efficient for shoot proliferation and rooting. Its efficacy has been compared with the semisolid culture method. At the end of the 6th subculture, 1496"‰Â±"‰110 shoots per explant were obtained in TIB. Chlorophyll, carotenoid, stomatal index, and the number of closed stomata were examined to determine the physiological functions of the plants grown in TIB and compared with semisolid grown plantlets. Plantlets grown in TIB were genetically stable and were confirmed using inter-simple sequence repeat (ISSR) markers. The multiplication of shoots in TIB was 2.7-fold higher than the semisolid culture method, which is suitable for large-scale production of planting material for commercial applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

0.79"‰ppm scale-factor nonlinearity whole-angle microshell gyroscope realized by real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2021) Cite this article. Whole-angle gyroscopes have broad prospects for development with inherent advantages of excellent scale factor, wide bandwidth and measurement range, which are restrictions on rate gyroscopes. Previous studies on the whole-angle mode are based mostly on the linear model of Lynch, and the essential nonlinearity of capacitive displacement detection is always neglected, which has significant negative effects on the performance. In this paper, a novel real-time calibration method of capacitive displacement detection is proposed to eliminate these nonlinear effects. This novel method innovatively takes advantage of the relationship between the first and third harmonic components of detective signals for calibration. Based on this method, the real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection is achieved and solves the problems of traditional methods, which are usually related to the vibration amplitude, environmental variations and other factors. Furthermore, this novel calibration method is embedded into a whole-angle control system to restore the linear capacitive response in real time and then combined with a microshell resonator for the first time to exploit the enormous potential of an ultrahigh Q factor and symmetric structure. The effectiveness is proven because the angle drift is reduced significantly to improve the scale-factor nonlinearity by 14 times to 0.79"‰ppm with 0.0673Â°/h bias instability and a 0.001Â°/s rate threshold, which is the best reported performance of the MEMS whole-angle gyroscope thus far. More importantly, this novel calibration method can be applied for all kinds of resonators with the requirement of a linear capacitive response even under a large resonant amplitude.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutic melanoma inhibition by local micelle-mediated cyclic nucleotide repression

The acidic tumor microenvironment in melanoma drives immune evasion by up-regulating cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) in tumor-infiltrating monocytes. Here we show that the release of non-toxic concentrations of an adenylate cyclase (AC) inhibitor from poly(sarcosine)-block-poly(L-glutamic acid Î³-benzyl ester) (polypept(o)id) copolymer micelles restores antitumor immunity. In combination with selective, non-therapeutic regulatory T cell depletion, AC inhibitor micelles achieve a complete remission of established B16-F10-OVA tumors. Single-cell sequencing of melanoma-infiltrating immune cells shows that AC inhibitor micelles reduce the number of anti-inflammatory myeloid cells and checkpoint receptor expression on T cells. AC inhibitor micelles thus represent an immunotherapeutic measure to counteract melanoma immune escape.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Imaging of iris vasculature: current limitations and future perspective

Fluorescein and indocyanine green angiography have been the traditional ways to image the vasculature of the iris in the last few decades. Because of the invasive nature of these procedures, they are performed in rare situations, and thus, our understanding about iris vasculature is very limited. Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) is a noninvasive imaging method that enables the detailed visualization of the retinal and choroidal vascular networks. More recently, it has been also used for the examination of the iris vasculature in healthy and disease eyes. However, there is a lack of uniformity in the image acquisition protocols and interpretations in both healthy and pathological conditions. Artifacts of iris OCTA include shadowing, motion, segmentations errors, mirror effects. OCTA devices have an eye-tracking system designed for the posterior segment and the applications of these systems on the anterior segment can determine motion lines, vessel duplication, and vessel discontinuity. OCTA of the iris should always be performed under ambient room lighting to create miosis and reduce iris vasculature changes during the examination. In the near future, eye-tracking systems specifically designed for the iris vessels could permit the follow-up function, and the development of new OCTA metrics could reveal interesting applications of this new imaging technique.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular engineering of indenoindene-3-ethylrodanine acceptors with A2-A1-D-A1-A2 architecture for promising fullerene-free organic solar cells

Considering the increased demand and potential of photovoltaic devices in clean, renewable electrical and hi-tech applications, non-fullerene acceptor (NFA) chromophores have gained significant attention. Herein, six novel NFA molecules IBRD1"“IBRD6 have been designed by structural modification of the terminal moieties from experimentally synthesized A2-A1-D-A1-A2 architecture IBR for better integration in organic solar cells (OSCs). To exploit the electronic, photophysical and photovoltaic behavior, density functional theory/time dependent-density functional theory (DFT/TD-DFT) computations were performed at M06/6-311G(d,p) functional. The geometry, electrical and optical properties of the designed acceptor molecules were compared with reported IBR architecture. Interestingly, a reduction in bandgap (2.528"“2.126Â eV), with a broader absorption spectrum, was studied in IBR derivatives (2.734Â eV). Additionally, frontier molecular orbital findings revealed an excellent transfer of charge from donor to terminal acceptors and the central indenoindene-core was considered responsible for the charge transfer. Among all the chromophores, IBRD3 manifested the lowest energy gap (2.126Â eV) with higher Î»max at 734 and 745Â nm in gaseous phase and solvent (chloroform), respectively due to the strong electron-withdrawing effect of five end-capped cyano groups present on the terminal acceptor. The transition density matrix map revealed an excellent charge transfer from donor to terminal acceptors. Further, to investigate the charge transfer and open-circuit voltage (Voc), PBDBT donor polymer was blended with acceptor chromophores, and a significant Voc (0.696"“1.854Â V) was observed. Intriguingly, all compounds exhibited lower reorganization and binding energy with a higher exciton dissociation in an excited state. This investigation indicates that these designed chromophores can serve as excellent electron acceptor molecules in organic solar cells (OSCs) that make them attractive candidates for the development of scalable and inexpensive optoelectronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Interindividual variability of electric fields during transcranial temporal interference stimulation (tTIS)

Transcranial temporal interference stimulation (tTIS) is a novel non-invasive brain stimulation technique for electrical stimulation of neurons at depth. Deep brain regions are generally small in size, making precise targeting a necessity. The variability of electric fields across individual subjects resulting from the same tTIS montages is unknown so far and may be of major concern for precise tTIS targeting. Therefore, the aim of the current study is to investigate the variability of the electric fields due to tTIS across 25 subjects. To this end, the electric fields of different electrode montages consisting of two electrode pairs with different center frequencies were simulated in order to target selected regions-of-interest (ROIs) with tTIS. Moreover, we set out to compare the electric fields of tTIS with the electric fields of conventional tACS. The latter were also based on two electrode pairs, which, however, were driven in phase at a common frequency. Our results showed that the electric field strengths inside the ROIs (left hippocampus, left motor area and thalamus) during tTIS are variable on single subject level. In addition, tTIS stimulates more focally as compared to tACS with much weaker co-stimulation of cortical areas close to the stimulation electrodes. Electric fields inside the ROI were, however, comparable for both methods. Overall, our results emphasize the potential benefits of tTIS for the stimulation of deep targets, over conventional tACS. However, they also indicate a need for individualized stimulation montages to leverage the method to its fullest potential.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new optimization algorithm to solve multi-objective problems

Simultaneous optimization of several competing objectives requires increasing the capability of optimization algorithms. This paper proposes the multi-objective moth swarm algorithm, for the first time, to solve various multi-objective problems. In the proposed algorithm, a new definition for pathfinder moths and moonlight was proposed to enhance the synchronization capability as well as to maintain a good spread of non-dominated solutions. In addition, the crowding-distance mechanism was employed to select the most efficient solutions within the population. This mechanism indicates the distribution of non-dominated solutions around a particular non-dominated solution. Accordingly, a set of non-dominated solutions obtained by the proposed multi-objective algorithm is kept in an archive to be used later for improving its exploratory capability. The capability of the proposed MOMSA was investigated by a set of multi-objective benchmark problems having 7 to 30 dimensions. The results were compared with three well-known meta-heuristics of multi-objective evolutionary algorithm based on decomposition (MOEA/D), Pareto envelope-based selection algorithm II (PESA-II), and multi-objective ant lion optimizer (MOALO). Four metrics of generational distance (GD), spacing (S), spread (Î”), and maximum spread (MS) were employed for comparison purposes. The qualitative and quantitative results indicated the superior performance and the higher capability of the proposed MOMSA algorithm over the other algorithms. The MOMSA algorithm with the average values of CPU time"‰="‰2771Â s, GD"‰="‰0.138, S"‰="‰0.063, Î”"‰="‰1.053, and MS"‰="‰0.878 proved to be a robust and reliable model for multi-objective optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Validation of algorithms for selecting rheumatoid arthritis patients in the Tuscan healthcare administrative databases

Validation of algorithms for selecting patients from healthcare administrative databases (HAD) is recommended. This PATHFINDER study section is aimed at testing algorithms to select rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients from Tuscan HAD (THAD) and assessing RA diagnosis time interval between the medical chart date and that of THAD. A population was extracted from THAD. The information of the medical charts at the Rheumatology Unit of Pisa University Hospital represented the reference. We included first ever users of biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) between 2014 and 2016 (index date) with at least a specialist visit at the Rheumatology Unit of the Pisa University Hospital recorded from 2013 to the index date. Out of these, we tested four index tests (algorithms): (1) RA according to hospital discharge records or emergency department admissions (ICD-9 code, 714*); (2) RA according to exemption code from co-payment (006); (3) RA according to hospital discharge records or emergency department admissions AND RA according to exemption code from co-payment; (4) RA according to hospital discharge records or emergency department admissions OR RA according to exemption code from co-payment. We estimated sensitivity, specificity, positive and negative predicted values (PPV and NPV) with 95% confidence interval (95% CI) and the RA diagnosis median time interval (interquartile range, IQR). Two sensitivity analyses were performed. Among 277 reference patients, 103 had RA. The fourth algorithm identified 96 true RA patients, PPV 0.78 (95% CI 0.70"“0.85), sensitivity 0.93 (95% CI 0.86"“0.97), specificity 0.84 (95% CI 0.78"“0.90), and NPV 0.95 (95% CI 0.91"“0.98). The sensitivity analyses confirmed performance. The time measured between the actual RA diagnosis date recorded in medical charts and that assumed in THAD was 2.2Â years (IQR 0.5"“8.4). In conclusion, this validation showed the fourth algorithm as the best. The time interval elapsed between the actual RA diagnosis date in medical charts and that extrapolated from THAD has to be considered in the design of future studies.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Î±-FeO/graphene oxide powder and thin film nanocomposites as peculiar photocatalysts for dye removal from wastewater

In this study, hematite graphene oxide (Î±Fe2O3-GO) powder nanocomposites and thin-film hematite graphene oxide (Î±Fe2O3-GO) were synthesized for application in the removal of Rhodamine B (RhB) from textile wastewater. Î±Fe2O3-GO nanomaterials were placed onto the FTO substrate to form a thin layer of nanocomposites. Different analysis including XRD, FTIR, Raman spectra, XPS, and FESEM were done to analyze the morphology, structure, and properties of the synthesized composites as well as the chemical interactions of Î±Fe2O3 with GO. The photocatalytic performance of two synthesized composites was compared with different concentrations of Î±Fe2O3-GO. The results showed that powder nanocomposites are more effective than thin-film composites for the removal of RhB dye. Î±Fe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed over 64% of dye while thin-film nanocomposites had less removal efficiencies with just under 47% removal rate. The reusability test was done for both materials in which Î±Fe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed a higher rate of dye (up to 63%) in more cycles (6 cycles).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Levosimendan versus dobutamine for sepsis-induced cardiac dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

National-scale changes in crop diversity through the Anthropocene

Expansion of crops beyond their centres of domestication is a defining feature of the Anthropocene Epoch. This process has fundamentally altered the diversity of croplands, with likely consequences for the ecological functioning and socio-economic stability of agriculture under environmental change. While changes in crop diversity through the Anthropocene have been quantified at large spatial scales, the patterns, drivers, and consequences of change in crop diversity and biogeography at national-scales remains less explored. We use production data on 339 crops, grown in over 150 countries from 1961 to 2017, to quantify changes in country-level crop richness and evenness. Virtually all countries globally have experienced significant increases in crop richness since 1961, with the early 1980s marking a clear onset of a"‰~"‰9-year period of increase in crop richness in countriesÂ worldwide. While these changes have increased the similarity of diversity of croplands among countries, only half of countries experienced increases in crop evenness through time. Ubiquitous increases in crop richness within nearly all countries between 1980 and 2000 are a unique biogeographical feature of the Anthropocene. At the same time, we detected opposing changes in crop evenness, and only modest signatures of increased homogenization of croplands among countries. Therefore context-dependent and, at least, national-scale assessments are needed to understand and predict how changes in crop diversity influence agricultural resistance and resilience to environmental change.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Memristor-based biomimetic compound eye for real-time collision detection

The lobula giant movement detector (LGMD) is the movement-sensitive, wide-field visual neuron positioned in the third visual neuropile of lobula. LGMD neuron can anticipate collision and trigger avoidance efficiently owing to the earlier occurring firing peak before collision. Vision chips inspired by the LGMD have been successfully implemented in very-large-scale-integration (VLSI) system. However, transistor-based chips and single devices to simulate LGMD neurons make them bulky, energy-inefficient and complicated. The devices with relatively compact structure and simple operation mode to mimic the escape response of LGMD neuron have not been realized yet. Here, the artificial LGMD visual neuron is implemented using light-mediated threshold switching memristor. The non-monotonic response to light flow field originated from the formation and break of Ag conductive filaments is analogue to the escape response of LGMD neuron. Furthermore, robot navigation with obstacle avoidance capability and biomimetic compound eyes with wide field-of-view (FoV) detection capability are demonstrated.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Clinical validation of automated and rapid mariPOC SARS-CoV-2 antigen test

COVID-19 diagnostics was quickly ramped up worldwide early 2020 based on the detection of viral RNA. However, based on the scientific knowledge for pre-existing coronaviruses, it was expected that the SARS-CoV-2 RNA will be detected from symptomatic and at significant rates also from asymptomatic individuals due to persistence of non-infectious RNA. To increase the efficacy of diagnostics, surveillance, screening and pandemic control, rapid methods, such as antigen tests, are needed for decentralized testing and to assess infectiousness. A novel automated mariPOC SARS-CoV-2 test was developed for the detection of conserved structural viral nucleocapsid proteins. The test utilizes sophisticated optical laser technology for two-photon excitation and individual detection of immunoassay solid-phase particles. We validated the new method against qRT-PCR. Sensitivity of the test was 100.0% (13/13) directly from nasopharyngeal swab specimens and 84.4% (38/45) from swab specimens in undefined transport mediums. Specificity of the test was 100.0% (201/201). The test's limit of detection was 2.7 TCID50/test. It showed no cross-reactions. Our study shows that the new test can detect infectious individuals already in 20Â min with clinical sensitivity close to qRT-PCR. The mariPOC is a versatile platform for syndromic testing and for high capacity infection control screening of infectious individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy