Enhancement of the bone-implant interface by applying a plasma-sprayed titanium coating on nanohydroxyapatite/polyamide66 implants in a rabbit model
Solid fusion at the bone-implant interface (BII) is considered one of the indicators of a satisfactory clinical outcome for spine surgery. Although the mechanical and physical properties of nanohydroxyapatite/polyamide66 (n-HA/PA66) offers many advantages, the results of long-term follow-up for BIIs remain limited. This study aimed to improve the BII of n-HA/PA66 by applying plasma-sprayed titanium (PST) and assessing the mechanical and histological properties. After the PST coating was applied to n-HA/PA66 implants, the coating had uneven, porous surfaces. The compression results were not significantly different between the two groups. The micro-CT results demonstrated that at 6 weeks and 12 weeks, the bone volume (BV), BV/tissue volume (TV) and trabecular number (Tb.N) values of the n-HA/PA66-PST group were significantly higher than those of the n-HA/PA66 group. The results of undecalcified bone slicing showed that more new bone appeared to form around n-HA/PA66-PST implant than around n-HA/PA66 implant. The bone-implant contact (BIC) and push-out test results of the n-HA/PA66-PST group were better than those of the n-HA/PA66 group. In conclusion, after PST coating, direct and additional new bone-to-implant bonding could be achieved, improving the BII of n-HA/PA66 implants. The n-HA/PA66-PST implants could be promising for repair purposes.
