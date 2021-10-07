Method for assessing atomic sources of flicker noise in superconducting qubits

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2021) Cite this article. Whole-angle gyroscopes have broad prospects for development with inherent advantages of excellent scale factor, wide bandwidth and measurement range, which are restrictions on rate gyroscopes. Previous studies on the whole-angle mode are based mostly on the linear model of Lynch, and the essential nonlinearity of capacitive displacement detection is always neglected, which has significant negative effects on the performance. In this paper, a novel real-time calibration method of capacitive displacement detection is proposed to eliminate these nonlinear effects. This novel method innovatively takes advantage of the relationship between the first and third harmonic components of detective signals for calibration. Based on this method, the real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection is achieved and solves the problems of traditional methods, which are usually related to the vibration amplitude, environmental variations and other factors. Furthermore, this novel calibration method is embedded into a whole-angle control system to restore the linear capacitive response in real time and then combined with a microshell resonator for the first time to exploit the enormous potential of an ultrahigh Q factor and symmetric structure. The effectiveness is proven because the angle drift is reduced significantly to improve the scale-factor nonlinearity by 14 times to 0.79"‰ppm with 0.0673Â°/h bias instability and a 0.001Â°/s rate threshold, which is the best reported performance of the MEMS whole-angle gyroscope thus far. More importantly, this novel calibration method can be applied for all kinds of resonators with the requirement of a linear capacitive response even under a large resonant amplitude.

