Method for assessing atomic sources of flicker noise in superconducting qubits

By Almog Reshef
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlicker noise causes decoherence in Josephson junction-based superconducting qubits, thus limiting their practical potential as building blocks for quantum computers. This is due to limited length and complexity of executable algorithms, and increased dependency on error-correcting measures. Therefore, identifying and subsiding the atomic sources of flicker noise are of great importance to the development of this technology. We developed a method that combines ab initio DFT calculations and quantum dynamics to model charge transport across a Josephson junction, by which it is possible to more accurately assess different defects as sources of flicker noise. We demonstrate the use of our method in an investigation of various atomic defects, including vacancies, trapping, and substitutions, in an Al|Al2O3|Al Josephson junction. This demonstration both reveals weaknesses in previous attempts to pinpoint the atomic sources of flicker noise and highlights new candidates.

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Qubits meet materials science

Qubits come in many shapes and forms. Some are better developed, some will make it easier to scale up to big quantum processors and some will require less effort to correct errors. One thing they have in common: they will all benefit from materials optimization. Earlier this summer, a group...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Designs for a two-dimensional Si quantum dot array with spin qubit addressability

Electron spins in Si are an attractive platform for quantum computation, backed with their scalability and fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates. Despite the importance of two-dimensional integration with efficient connectivity between qubits for medium- to large-scale quantum computation, however, a practical device design that guarantees qubit addressability is yet to be seen. Here, we propose a practical 3 × 3 quantum dot device design and a larger-scale design as a longer-term target. The design goal is to realize qubit connectivity to the four nearest neighbors while ensuring addressability. We show that a 3 × 3 quantum dot array can execute four-qubit Grover’s algorithm more efficiently than the one-dimensional counterpart. To scale up the two-dimensional array beyond 3 × 3, we propose a novel structure with ferromagnetic gate electrodes. Our results showcase the possibility of medium-sized quantum processors in Si with fast quantum logic gates and long coherence times.
COMPUTERS
Newswise

Connecting the Dots Between Material Properties and Qubit Performance

Newswise — UPTON, NY—Engineers and materials scientists studying superconducting quantum information bits (qubits)—a leading quantum computing material platform based on the frictionless flow of paired electrons—have collected clues hinting at the microscopic sources of qubit information loss. This loss is one of the major obstacles in realizing quantum computers capable of stringing together millions of qubits to run demanding computations. Such large-scale, fault-tolerant systems could simulate complicated molecules for drug development, accelerate the discovery of new materials for clean energy, and perform other tasks that would be impossible or take an impractical amount of time (millions of years) for today’s most powerful supercomputers.
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
Phys.org

Induced flaws in quantum materials could enhance superconducting properties

In a surprising discovery, an international team of researchers, led by scientists in the University of Minnesota Center for Quantum Materials, found that deformations in quantum materials that cause imperfections in the crystal structure can actually improve the material's superconducting and electrical properties. The groundbreaking findings could provide new insight...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fault-tolerant control of an error-corrected qubit

Quantum error correction protects fragile quantum information by encoding it into a larger quantum system1,2. These extra degrees of freedom enable the detection and correction of errors, but also increase the control complexity of the encoded logical qubit. Fault-tolerant circuits contain the spread of errors while controlling the logical qubit, and are essential for realizing error suppression in practice3,4,5,6. Although fault-tolerant design works in principle, it has not previously been demonstrated in an error-corrected physical system with native noise characteristics. Here we experimentally demonstrate fault-tolerant circuits for the preparation, measurement, rotation and stabilizer measurement of a Bacon–Shor logical qubit using 13 trapped ion qubits. When we compare these fault-tolerant protocols to non-fault-tolerant protocols, we see significant reductions in the error rates of the logical primitives in the presence of noise. The result of fault-tolerant design is an average state preparation and measurement error of 0.6 per cent and a Clifford gate error of 0.3 per cent after offline error correction. In addition, we prepare magic states with fidelities that exceed the distillation threshold7, demonstrating all of the key single-qubit ingredients required for universal fault-tolerant control. These results demonstrate that fault-tolerant circuits enable highly accurate logical primitives in current quantum systems. With improved two-qubit gates and the use of intermediate measurements, a stabilized logical qubit can be achieved.
SCIENCE
cell.com

In silico assessment of a novel single-molecule protein fingerprinting method employing fragmentation and nanopore detection

A proteasome-nanopore construct can cleave a protein and interrogate the fragments. In simulations, this process provides sufficient information to identify proteins. An alignment-based classifier attains 97% accuracy on the entire human proteome. Summary. The identification of proteins at the single-molecule level would open exciting new venues in biological research and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Power-optimal, stabilized entangling gate between trapped-ion qubits

To achieve scalable quantum computing, improving entangling-gate fidelity and its implementation efficiency are of utmost importance. We present here a linear method to construct provably power-optimal entangling gates on an arbitrary pair of qubits on a trapped-ion quantum computer. This method leverages simultaneous modulation of amplitude, frequency, and phase of the beams that illuminate the ions and, unlike the state of the art, does not require any search in the parameter space. The linear method is extensible, enabling stabilization against external parameter fluctuations to an arbitrary order at a cost linear in the order. We implement and demonstrate the power-optimal, stabilized gate on a trapped-ion quantum computer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Flicker Noise#Qubit#Superconductivity#Noise Power#Qc#Tls#Jj
Nature.com

Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

For over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Magnetoencephalography reveals differences in brain activations for fast and slow responses to simple multiplications

Despite decades of studies, it is still an open question on how and where simple multiplications are solved by the brain. This fragmented picture is mostly related to the different tasks employed. While in neuropsychological studies patients are asked to perform and report simple oral calculations, neuroimaging and neurophysiological studies often use verification tasks, in which the result is shown, and the participant must verify the correctness. This MEG study aims to unify the sources of evidence, investigating how brain activation unfolds in time using a single-digit multiplication production task. We compared the participants' brain activity-focusing on the parietal lobes-based on response efficiency, dividing their responses in fast and slow. Results showed higher activation for fast, as compared to slow, responses in the left angular gyrus starting after the first operand, and in the right supramarginal gyrus only after the second operand. A whole-brain analysis showed that fast responses had higher activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. We show a timing difference of both hemispheres during simple multiplications. Results suggest that while the left parietal lobe may allow an initial retrieval of several possible solutions, the right one may be engaged later, helping to identify the solution based on magnitude checking.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel magnetic organic"“inorganic hybrids based on aromatic polyamides and ZnFeO nanoparticles with biological activity

Magnetic nanoparticles were creatively selected as stable, inexpensive, biodegradable, facile recoverable, and functionalizable supports for a variety of synthetic and natural polymers. Herein, for the first time, aromatic polyamide was synthesized on the magnetic core of zinc iron oxide (ZnFe2O4). Terephthaloyl chloride and derivations of phenylenediamine were employed as monomers in this polymerization process. The toxicity of the synthesized hybrid at the highest concentration (1000Â Î¼g/ml) is 13.65% and on the other hand, the cell viability percentage is 86.35%. So, the prepared hybrid is biocompatible and non-toxic to Hu02 cells. Also, it has antibacterial ability against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Because the results show that the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of the synthesized polymer for bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 25923, Escherichia coli ATCC 25922, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa ATCC 27853 is in the range of 500"“1000Â Âµg/ml. Moreover, the hemolytic effect of ZnFe2O4 based hybrid was below 9% at the concentration of 1000Â Î¼g/ml. Therefore, it is compatible with red blood cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

0.79"‰ppm scale-factor nonlinearity whole-angle microshell gyroscope realized by real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2021) Cite this article. Whole-angle gyroscopes have broad prospects for development with inherent advantages of excellent scale factor, wide bandwidth and measurement range, which are restrictions on rate gyroscopes. Previous studies on the whole-angle mode are based mostly on the linear model of Lynch, and the essential nonlinearity of capacitive displacement detection is always neglected, which has significant negative effects on the performance. In this paper, a novel real-time calibration method of capacitive displacement detection is proposed to eliminate these nonlinear effects. This novel method innovatively takes advantage of the relationship between the first and third harmonic components of detective signals for calibration. Based on this method, the real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection is achieved and solves the problems of traditional methods, which are usually related to the vibration amplitude, environmental variations and other factors. Furthermore, this novel calibration method is embedded into a whole-angle control system to restore the linear capacitive response in real time and then combined with a microshell resonator for the first time to exploit the enormous potential of an ultrahigh Q factor and symmetric structure. The effectiveness is proven because the angle drift is reduced significantly to improve the scale-factor nonlinearity by 14 times to 0.79"‰ppm with 0.0673Â°/h bias instability and a 0.001Â°/s rate threshold, which is the best reported performance of the MEMS whole-angle gyroscope thus far. More importantly, this novel calibration method can be applied for all kinds of resonators with the requirement of a linear capacitive response even under a large resonant amplitude.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Senescence markers in focal nodular hyperplasia of the liver: pathogenic considerations on the basis of immunohistochemical results

Focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH) is a polyclonal tumour-like hepatic lesion characterised by parenchymal nodules, connective tissue septa without interlobular bile ducts, pronounced ductular reaction and inflammation. It may represent a response to local arterial hyperperfusion and hyperoxygenation resulting in oxidative stress. We aimed at obtaining closer insight into the pathogenesis of FNH with its characteristic morphologic features. Immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed on FNH specimens using antibodies against keratins (K) 7 and 19, neural cell adhesion molecule (NCAM), lamin B1, senescence markers (CDK inhibitor 1/p21Cip1, CDK inhibitor /p16Ink4a, senescence-associated (SA) Î²- galactosidase activity), proliferation markers (Ki-67, proliferating-cell nuclear antigen (PCNA)), and the abnormally phosphorylated histone Î³-H2AX, indicating DNA double strand breaks; moreover SA Î²- galactosidase activity was determined histochemically. Ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes indicated by K7 expression in the absence of K19 plays a major role in the development of ductular reaction in FNH. Moreover, the expression of senescence markers (p21Cip1, p16Ink4a, Î³-H2AX, SAÂ Î²-galactosidase activity) in hepatocytes and cholangiocytes suggests that stress-induced cellular senescence contributes to fibrosis and inflammation via production of components of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype. Expression of proliferation markers (Ki-67, PCNA) was not enhanced in hepatocytes and biliary cells. Senescence and ductular metaplasia of hepatocytes may thus be involved in inflammation, fibrosis and apoptosis resistance. Hence, fibrosis, inflammation and reduced apoptotic cell death, rather than proliferation (hyperplasia) may be responsible for increased tissue mass and tumour-like appearance of FNH.
CANCER
Nature.com

Evaluating the coating process of titanium dioxide nanoparticles and sodium tripolyphosphate on cucumbers under chilling condition to extend the shelf-life

Cucumber is a highly perishable fruit, that can easily suffer from water loss, condensation, shriveling, yellowing and decay. The present investigation aim was to extending the shelf-life of cucumber using eco-friendly sodium tripolyphosphate and nano-material. Decay; hardness; succinate dehydrogenase activity (SDH); condensation and shriveling rates; and visual quality assessments of cucumbers fruits were evaluated during 21Â days of storage period at 10Â Â°C. There was a slight incidence of decay among (Chitosan/Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles) CS-TiO2 and (Chitosan/Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles/Sodium Tripolyphosphate) CS-TiO2-STP samples, which reported the lowest decay incidence 2.21% in CS-TiO2, while CS-TiO2-STP did not show any decay at end of storage period. CS-TiO2-STP recorded the lowest value in SDH activity 0.08 âˆ†ODÂ minâˆ’1Â mgÂ proteinâˆ’1. Very slight hardness, water condensation, and shriveling were detected in CS-TiO2 samples, while CS-TiO2-STP was the lowest compared with other SC samples and control. In general, CS-TiO2-STP treatment was found most potential to enhance the postharvest shelf life of cucumber throughout the storage period up to 21Â day.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Soft and flexible: core-shell ionic liquid resistive memory for electronic synapses

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 78 (2021) Cite this article. The human brain is the most efficient computational and intelligent system, and researchers are trying to mimic the human brain using solid-state materials. However, the use of solid-state materials has a limitation due to the movement of neurotransmitters. Hence, soft memory devices are receiving tremendous attention for smooth neurotransmission due to the ion concentration polarization mechanism. This paper proposes a core-shell soft ionic liquid (IL)-resistive memory device for electronic synapses using Cu/Ag@AgCl/Cu with multistate resistive behavior. The presence of the Ag@AgCl core shell in the liquid electrolyte significantly helps to control the movement of Cu2+ ions, which results in multistate resistive switching behavior. The core-shell IL soft memory device can open a gateway for electronic synapses.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Intrinsic motivation for singing in songbirds is enhanced by temporary singing suppression and regulated by dopamine

Behaviors driven by intrinsic motivation are critical for development and optimization of physical and brain functions, but their underlying mechanisms are not well studied due to the complexity and autonomy of the behavior. Songbirds, such as zebra finches, offer a unique opportunity to study neural substrates of intrinsic motivation because they spontaneously produce many renditions of songs with highly-quantifiable structure for vocal practice, even in the absence of apparent recipients ("undirected singing"). Neural substrates underlying intrinsic motivation for undirected singing are still poorly understood partly because singing motivation cannot be easily manipulated due to its autonomy. Also, undirected singing itself acts as an internal reward, which could increase singing motivation, leading to difficulty in measuring singing motivation independent of singing-associated reward. Here, we report a simple procedure to easily manipulate and quantify intrinsic motivation for undirected singing independent of singing-associated reward. We demonstrate that intrinsic motivation for undirected singing is dramatically enhanced by temporary suppression of singing behavior and the degree of enhancement depends on the duration of suppression. Moreover, by examining latencies to the first song following singing suppression as a measure of singing motivation independent of singing-associated reward, we demonstrate that intrinsic singing motivation is critically regulated by dopamine through D2 receptors. These results provide a simple experimental tool to manipulate and measure the intrinsic motivation for undirected singing and illustrate the importance of zebra finches as a model system to study the neural basis of intrinsically-motivated behaviors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A self-healing catalyst for electrocatalytic and photoelectrochemical oxygen evolution in highly alkaline conditions

While self-healing is considered a promising strategy to achieve long-term stability for oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalysts, this strategy remains a challenge for OER catalysts working in highly alkaline conditions. The self-healing of the OER-active nickel iron layered double hydroxides (NiFe-LDH) has not been successful due to irreversible leaching of Fe catalytic centers. Here, we investigate the introduction of cobalt (Co) into the NiFe-LDH as a promoter for in situ Fe redeposition. An active borate-intercalated NiCoFe-LDH catalyst is synthesized using electrodeposition and shows no degradation after OER tests at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 at pH 14 for 1000"‰h, demonstrating its self-healing ability under harsh OER conditions. Importantly, the presence of both ferrous ions and borate ions in the electrolyte is found to be crucial to the catalyst's self-healing. Furthermore, the implementation of this catalyst in photoelectrochemical devices is demonstrated with an integrated silicon photoanode. The self-healing mechanism leads to a self-limiting catalyst thickness, which is ideal for integration with photoelectrodes since redeposition is not accompanied by increased parasitic light absorption.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insight into the interaction between the RNA helicase CGH-1 and EDC-3 and its implications

Previous studies indicated that the P-body components, CGH-1 and EDC-3 may play a crucial role in the regulation of lifespan in Caenorhabditis elegans. Homo sapiens DDX6 or Saccharomyces cerevisiae Dhh1p (CGH-1 in C. elegans) could form complexes with EDC3 (Edc3p in yeast), respectively, which is significant for translation inhibition and mRNA decay. However, it is currently unclear how CGH-1 can be recognized by EDC-3 in C. elegans. Here, we provided structural and biochemical insights into the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3. Combined with homology modeling, mutation, and ITC assays, we uncovered an interface between CGH-1 RecA2 domain and EDC-3 FDF-FEK. Additionally, GST-pulldown and co-localization experiments confirmed the interaction between CGH-1 and EDC-3 in vitro and in vivo. We also analyzed PATR-1-binding interface on CGH-1 RecA2 by ITC assays. Moreover, we unveiled the similarity and differences of the binding mode between EDC-3 and CAR-1 or PATR-1. Taken together, these findings provide insights into the recognition of DEAD-box protein CGH-1 by EDC-3 FDF-FEK motif, suggesting important functional implications.
SCIENCE

