Method for assessing atomic sources of flicker noise in superconducting qubits
Flicker noise causes decoherence in Josephson junction-based superconducting qubits, thus limiting their practical potential as building blocks for quantum computers. This is due to limited length and complexity of executable algorithms, and increased dependency on error-correcting measures. Therefore, identifying and subsiding the atomic sources of flicker noise are of great importance to the development of this technology. We developed a method that combines ab initio DFT calculations and quantum dynamics to model charge transport across a Josephson junction, by which it is possible to more accurately assess different defects as sources of flicker noise. We demonstrate the use of our method in an investigation of various atomic defects, including vacancies, trapping, and substitutions, in an Al|Al2O3|Al Josephson junction. This demonstration both reveals weaknesses in previous attempts to pinpoint the atomic sources of flicker noise and highlights new candidates.www.nature.com
