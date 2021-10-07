CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US federal judge temporarily blocks Texas' near-total abortion ban

Cover picture for the articleHouston [US], October 7 (ANI/Xinhua): A federal judge in the south-central U.S. state of Texas temporarily blocked the state's highly controversial near-total abortion ban. District Judge Robert Pitman issued an order on Wednesday to suspend the country's most restrictive abortion state law, which has since Sept. 1 banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically occurring roughly six weeks into pregnancy.

