Feasibility study and direct extraction of endogenous free metallic cations combining hemodialysis and chelating polymer

By Marco Natuzzi
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, we report the conception and the use of dialysis-based medical device for the extraction of metals. The medical device is obtained by addition in the dialysate of a functionalized chitosan that can chelate endogenous metals like iron or copper. This water-soluble functionalized chitosan is obtained after controlled reacetylation and grafting of DOTAGA. Due to the high mass of chitosan, the polymer cannot cross through the membrane and the metals are trapped in the dialysate during hemodialysis. Copper extraction has been evaluated in vitro using an hemodialysis protocol. Feasibility study has been performed on healthy sheep showing no acute toxicity througout the entire dialysis procedure and first insights of metallic extraction even on healthy animals.

www.nature.com

#Blood Product#Dialysis#Study Group#Chelation#Hemodialysis#Dotaga
