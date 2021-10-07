CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

After Elon Musk’s Puppy Tweet, The Shiba Inu Joins The Top 20 Crypto-List

By Kshitij Chitransh
thecryptoupdates.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeme coin Shiba Inu acquired more than 320% over the most recent 7 days, pushing its market capitalization to around $12.5 billion, making it the #15 most significant cryptocurrency as indicated by coinmarketcap. This move was fuelled by Tesla and SpaceX chief, Elon Musk, who tweeted an image of his pet canine with the inscription “Floki Frunkpuppy.” In June, the world’s most extravagant man expressed, “My Shiba Inu will be named Floki” and last month he tweeted the appearance of his new pet expressing, “Floki has shown up.”

www.thecryptoupdates.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crypto Soars After Elon Musk Tweet—Is It a Good Investment?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has continued its positive momentum over the last 24 hours as investors rush to purchase it. Shiba Inu has risen 14.6 percent in the last 24 hours and trades at $0.00003125. The meme coin has risen 144.5 percent in the previous week. If you have some funds to invest in a Dogecoin-type meme coin, you might be interested in knowing where to purchase SHIB crypto.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aliko Dangote
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos as he falls further behind in ‘world’s richest’ race

Elon Musk is currently the richest person on the planet, and he wants to make sure the world number two knows that. The Tesla chief on Monday responded to a tweet by his rival Jeff Bezos with a silver medal emoji, as he left the Amazon founder further behind in the race to be the world’s richest person.Musk’s personal wealth inflated to $222bn after the value of the entrepreneur’s SpaceX surged, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos has a net worth of $191.6bn. The apparent jibe by Musk was in response to Bezos’ post about an article from...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba inu beats Chainlink to top 11 crypto spot

Shiba Inu outperforms major cryptos and grasps 11th position on the crypto ranking. The meme coin continues to soar after the deployment of ShibaSwap and Elon Musk’s tweet over the weekend. Shiba inu, “dogecoin killer,” has commenced the week with a bang, adding over 5% and taking its gains over...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Coinmarketcap#Spacex#Samo#Smi#Flokin#Amc
Jhon Adil

Elon Musk changes the destiny of Shiba Inu within 24 Hours

All have changed within 24 hours by a single Tweet of Elon Musk. The Shiba Inu has risen by 45.63% to $000.00001588 in the last 24 hours. The spectacular coin rally came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on social media about the “Dogecoin killer” cryptocurrency. As a result, Shiba Inu is now the 33rd largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $6.42 billion.
Fortune

Musk puppy pic was only one factor in Shiba Inu coin’s breakout week

Subscribe to The Ledger for expert weekly analysis on fintech’s big stories, delivered free to your inbox. Everyone loves a puppy pic, especially, it turns out, cryptocurrency traders. The Shiba Inu coin, a cryptocurrency alt coin launched last year, surged over 400% this week, hitting a peak market cap of...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Pets
bitcoinist.com

400% Rally Makes Shiba Inu 12th Top Crypto, Will Dogecoin Mirror This Move?

Self-proclaimed “Dogecoin Killer” Shiba Inu has had an impressive couple of days in the market. The meme coin which had been struggling the past couple of months got some much-needed boost after Dogefather Elon Musk posted another picture of his pet Shiba Inu. Floki, Musk’s pet dog, has rocked the market before when the billionaire had posted a picture after he had adopted him.
PETS
techgig.com

See top 3 things on Elon Musk's 'sustainable tech' list

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently spoke about what he believes are important parts of a sustainable future. Musk said that according to him solar and wind power, electric vehicles of all kinds - cars, boats, airplanes - and batteries for energy storage are the three important parts of a sustainable future.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Shiba Inu Crypto Shot 30% Higher Today

Elon Musk's various tweets have sent Shiba Inu soaring over the past week. This move has propelled SHIB to a top-20 spot in the crypto rankings by market cap. The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has absolutely skyrocketed today. At the time of this writing, it was up more than 30%. Earlier in the day, this crypto saw gains as high as 70% over a 24-hour period as investors have piled into this token on heavy volume.
STOCKS
u.today

Steve Hanke Predicts Bitcoin Crash, Shiba Inu Breaks into Top 20 Cryptos: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top 5 news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, CIO of the Soros Fund, Dawn Fitzpatrick, said that the fund owns "some coins." She noted, however, that the crypto itself is less interesting than DeFi technology and solutions, emphasizing that the fund is looking forward to exploring the decentralized technologies industry. While the Soros Fund is getting more into crypto, it is steering clear of investing in China. Previously, Soros vocally criticized the Chinese government’s policies as irrational, saying that investors cannot feel safe while investing in the country's economy.
CURRENCIES
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk Hikes Price of Shiba Inu: Up 40% Now

After the Elon Musk tweet, Shiba Inu jumped close to 400%, confirming a total spike of about 8,000% for the dog-themed token. The value of crypto Shiba Inu spiked 45% on Monday and is 40% up today, and looks set to rise even higher, thanks to Elon Musk. Tesla CEO and crypto devotee recently tweeted a photo of his real-life Shiba Inu pet puppy, Floki. This was enough to see the canine-themed token’s value climb 380% from £0.00002207 to £0.00000570 on Sunday. This now represents a total surge of about 8,000% for Shiba Inu.
PETS
Design Taxi

Shiba Inu Coin Soars In Value After Elon Musk Posts Photo Of His Dog

To call Elon Musk a puppet master of the cryptocurrency world would be an understatement—he even owns a shiba inu, the dog breed used to make two popular currencies sound cuter. Now, even his puppy has a say in the market. On Tuesday, Musk tweeted a photo of the shiba...
PETS
theedgemarkets.com

Shiba Inu now 12th-biggest crypto after 367% rise in just a week

(Oct 7): Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency started just last year, continues to soar after Elon Musk tweeted about his puppy. The SHIB token has risen more than 70% in the past 24 hours as of 10:55 a.m. Hong Kong time, breezing past the likes of Litecoin and Avalanche’s AVAX to become the 12th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, according to CoinGecko pricing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy