After Elon Musk’s Puppy Tweet, The Shiba Inu Joins The Top 20 Crypto-List
Meme coin Shiba Inu acquired more than 320% over the most recent 7 days, pushing its market capitalization to around $12.5 billion, making it the #15 most significant cryptocurrency as indicated by coinmarketcap. This move was fuelled by Tesla and SpaceX chief, Elon Musk, who tweeted an image of his pet canine with the inscription “Floki Frunkpuppy.” In June, the world’s most extravagant man expressed, “My Shiba Inu will be named Floki” and last month he tweeted the appearance of his new pet expressing, “Floki has shown up.”www.thecryptoupdates.com
Comments / 0