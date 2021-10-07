CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Weiss Set to Crack Rare $6 Million Profit Per Partner Mark

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpects “robust activity” into 2022 to propel strong law firm returns. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is on track to grow its revenue by more than $250 million in 2021 and expects profits per partner to exceed $6 million, chairman Brad Karp told Bloomberg Law. The law firm has...

news.bloomberglaw.com

bloomberglaw.com

Wachtell Unseated as Big Law’s Top Dealmaker by Simpson Thacher

Wachtell fell to second place in value of deals handled in the third quarter. Simpson Thacher’s dealmaking boost driven by private equity demand. Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, a consistent leader among law firms handling M&A deals, has been dethroned by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for the top spot in global transactions work for the first time this year.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Tesla Shareholders Support Calvert’s Proposal on Diversity (2)

Tesla Inc. may join some of the biggest U.S. companies that have been pressed to fully divulge details about the diversity of their workforces and efforts to close any inequities. A shareholder resolution filed by. Calvert Research & Management. calling on. Tesla Inc. to share the data likely won the...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Paul Weiss, UC Berkeley Team Up to Close Knowledge Gap in 'Existential' ESG Questions

Paul Weiss has launched the ESG and Law Institute with UC Berkeley School of Law's Business in Society Institute. The institute aims to advance and enrich ESG research by harnessing the on-the-ground experiences of lawyers. Stakeholders and regulators are pushing companies to reexamine their ESG commitments like never before. Paul,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ESG is 'mission critical.' Can Paul Weiss get law schools on board?

Oct 4 - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has teamed up with the University of California, Berkeley School of Law to launch a first-of-its kind research initiative centered on ESG — the rapidly growing legal field of environmental, social and governance issues. As the first partner school in the...
LAW
State
Texas State
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Aid Rigetti Computing’s $1.5 Billion SPAC Merger

Cooley advised Rigetti Computing, a Berkeley, Calif.-based startup that aspires to build the world’s most powerful computers, on its go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Latham & Watkins is advising the SPAC, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, on the deal, which values Rigetti at around $1.5 billion. Sidley...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Tesla ordered to pay $137 million over racism in rare verdict

Tesla lost a case against a Black former elevator operator and must pay an unprecedented $137 million in damages for having turned a blind eye to racial taunts and offensive graffiti the man endured at the electric carmaker's auto plant in Fremont, California. Owen Diaz, a former contract worker who...
FREMONT, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Paul Hastings Chair Seth Zachary to Step Down

In today’s column, Debevoise is delaying its reopening to November; law firms are facing long delays getting their orders for key tech equipment such as laptops and webcams; Baker Botts said over $1 billion has been recovered in the Stanford ponzi scheme. Leading off, L.A.-founded Paul Hastings announced that its...
BUSINESS
Person
George Floyd
Person
Loretta Lynch
Person
Jeh Johnson
bloomberglaw.com

Blue Apron Board Facing Investor Suit Over Stock Sale to Founder

A Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shareholder sued its board in Delaware on Friday, seeking to halt a series of financing transactions over claims that non-insiders were given virtually no information as they mull whether to “stand on the sidelines” or invest more to avoid being diluted. The lawsuit was filed...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: No Time to Aye for Bond-Targeting Activist Firm in Q3

It is not surprising to see Paul Singer‘s firm, Elliott Investment Management LP, near the top of a list of activist investors with the most campaigns in a quarter. It is surprising, however, to see Ocean Capital LLC leading the way with the most campaigns for the third quarter of 2021, based on data from the Bloomberg Terminal.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Corporate Lawyers Say Exhaustion Hits Their Work

In today’s column, four Big Law firms advised in a Saudi-led takeover of a major professional English soccer team; Steptoe took a four-lawyer international trade team away from Jones Day in Brussels; the federal judge who blocked Texas’ abortion law is familiar with controversy. Leading off, over half of 202...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Innovation: Mark Berman, partner, Ganfer Shore Leeds & Zauderer

What are some of your proudest achievements from the past year? I created, designed and ran through the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) and Hofstra University’s Law School and School of Engineering a virtual Innovation Tournament for New York state law students. The mission of the Tournament was for law students to: (1) design computer “applications” that would seek to help the unrepresented in solving their everyday legal problems without the need for an attorney, and (2) create “apps” that would seek to improve virtual dispute resolution processes. Law student teams worked virtually to design the “apps” with over 30 dispute resolution practitioners and access to justice professionals, as well as over 20 computer scientists from Hofstra, in breakout rooms over Zoom. One winning “app” seeks to match unrepresented litigants with attorneys who can help them with their legal problems and the other “app” seeks to assist unrepresented with paying their bills and dealing with debt collectors. Now the students are working with Hofstra’s computer scientists to bring those “apps” to life so they can be marketed. But most importantly, it is this type of innovative thinking that the future generation of lawyers needs.
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Consider ‘Upside Down’ Standard for Suing Police (1)

Appeals courts split on what plaintiffs need to show to sue police after criminal cases end. Kavanaugh called standard requiring innocence showing an “upside down” rule. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday scrutinized what Justice Brett Kavanaugh called an “upside down” rule for suing police, requiring plaintiffs to show that their criminal cases ended in ways that indicate their innocence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Case Involving Trump-Aligned Lawyer Eastman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned...
PASADENA, CA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Vaccine Mandates Get Flurry of Rulings in Court Fights

Restaurant, gym owners sued, claiming disproportionate impact. Federal judges issued three different decisions on New York state and city requirements for Covid-19 vaccinations, upholding the status quo as the contentious issue winds it way through the court system. New York City’s program requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chicago Tribune

Portillo’s seeks up to $405 million with IPO

Portillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, aims to raise up to $405.4 million with its initial public offering. The Oak Brook-based company plans to sell 20.27 million shares at $17 to $20 per share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Portillo’s also said it expects sales at restaurants open at least two ...
CHICAGO, IL
bloomberglaw.com

Koss Soars After Apple Rebuffed in Patent Challenges

Koss Corp. jumped the most since June after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board declined to institute reviews of two of its patents challenged by. Koss rose 23% before trading paused for volatility; finished up 25%. Apple had not met its burden to generate a review of patents 10,491,982 and...
BUSINESS

