As the runners lined up to start the race, junior cross country captain Auden Whitlow said she had high hopes for her team. “I hope that they’re all able to have the race that they want to, because not every race is going to be their best race, with the heat and how difficult of a sport it is. I just want everyone to be proud of how they ran, and how they supported their teammates if they weren’t running,” Whitlow said.

ALBERTVILLE, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO