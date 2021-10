EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the DEA, there has been a 524% increase in the amount of fentanyl seized at the southern border. The latest trend being used by Drug Cartels to push the drug is pressing the powder form of Fentanyl into fake prescription pills. However, the makeshift labs they use to make the pills can be a deadly place and require a special team of DEA agents to deconstruct it.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO