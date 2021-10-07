CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Teacher retention scheme ‘different and better’ than scrapped policy – Zahawi

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrTev_0cJrvb8p00
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi hailed the new scheme (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The Education Secretary has insisted a retention scheme for teachers will be “different and better” than a similar, previously scrapped policy.

Boris Johnson announced the new “levelling up premium” worth up to £3,000 to encourage talented maths and science teachers to work in areas of the country where they are needed most during his speech to the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

But education experts said the plan – the only new policy the Prime Minister announced in his speech – is effectively bringing back a previously mothballed scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261ojg_0cJrvb8p00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the scheme during his keynote speech to the Conservative conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Johnson said the £60 million scheme will be used to “send the best maths and science teachers to the places that need them most”.

Teachers in the first five years of their careers will be able to get the salary boost to teach maths, physics, chemistry and computing in a bid to support the recruitment and retention of teachers in such subjects.

The premium will cost £60 million over three years and come from new funding, Downing Street said.

The Education Policy Institute said it is effectively a return to the early career payments for teachers, which were up to £5,000, until the scheme was “abandoned”.

But Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Thursday: “This is different and better because the teachers are eligible for five years to be able to take advantage of that, up to £3,000 if they stay in the profession in maths, in chemistry, in computing, in physics, in the schools that most need them.”

Mr Zahawi said there is evidence of similar projects working in the USA, and added he has no problem with bringing back a policy which had previously worked if it delivers results.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’ve been in the department for now just over two weeks, and when a particular policy works, and I see the evidence both in the UK, in England, but also from other countries, then you look at it, you improve it.

“So this one is a different policy. This one has an eligibility criteria up to five years, that I think is the right thing to do to make sure that we retain as many teachers in maths and chemistry and physics and computing.

“I’m a pragmatic Secretary of State, I don’t have a problem saying, look, I’ll bring something back and improve it, hence why this is a different policy, I think it’s a good one for teachers, especially those who are starting out in the early years of education, in years one to five.”

Asked about teachers not eligible for the new policy and who are subject to a pay freeze, Mr Zahawi said he is currently in negotiations with the Treasury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gb2RN_0cJrvb8p00
The scheme aims to ensure the best teachers are working in schools where they are needed most (David Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

He said starting salaries for teachers will rise to £30,000 by 2023, as promised in the Conservative manifesto, and added: “I’m in the middle of a spending review negotiation with the Treasury and we’ll say more about this in a couple of weeks’ time when that spending review is completed.

“What I’m saying to you is it’s a manifesto pledge that starting salaries go up to £30,000. That pledge we will deliver on.

“There is a pay freeze at the moment. But I have a pay review body that looks at pay in the same way that the health service and the Health Secretary has a pay review body that looks at pay.

“And when they make a recommendation, I will look at that recommendation. That’s what I’m saying to you.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson unveils £3,000 boost for teachers a year after scrapping almost identical scheme

Boris Johnson has unveiled a £3,000 premium to encourage talented maths and science teachers to go and work in disadvantaged areas — just a year after scrapping a similar programme.Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, the prime minister said there was “absolutely no reason” why some children in the country “should lag behind”, as he set out the new version of an old scheme.It formed the only policy announcement of his keynote speech, as he ignored benefit cuts, the cost of living crisis and petrol queues while extolling the virtues of the government’s “levelling up” agenda.“To level up —...
EDUCATION
BBC

Labour accuses Boris Johnson of recycling teacher payment scheme

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of announcing a "less generous recycling" of a scheme aimed at luring more maths and science teachers to deprived areas. In his Conservative Party conference speech, the PM said the "best" staff would get £3,000 tax-free salary boost from the "levelling up premium". But Labour...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Public would support government scheme to help homes scrap fossil fuel boilers, poll finds

Most Britons would support a government scheme to help households adopt low-carbon heating, such as by switching from gas boilers to heat pumps, a poll finds.A survey shared with The Independent found that 70 per cent of people would back an official grant scheme to enable people to replace their fossil fuel boilers with low-carbon heat pumps. Only 8 per cent would oppose such a scheme.And 58 per cent of people would support a scheme to offer free heat pumps to low-income households, according to the Opinium poll of 2,000 people commissioned by the climate charity Possible.Britain’s homes currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

The EU’s patience with Boris Johnson is wearing thin – quite right, too

Our government’s behaviour regarding Northern Ireland would not be considered credible in a work of fiction. They were repeatedly warned that Ireland posed an intractable problem for Brexit. Boris Johnson rushed a deal through to “get Brexit done” and signed on the dotted line without bothering to think through, or possibly even read through, the protocol. Having committed us to a deal with the EU that could never work for the people of Northern Ireland, it is now somehow the fault of the EU that it isn’t working and somehow the EU’s responsibility to fix it.
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 was going to ‘ditch’ Brexit deal and Johnson ‘didn’t have a Scooby-Doo’ what it meant, Cummings claims

Downing Street always intended to “ditch” parts of the Brexit deal and Boris Johnson “never had a scoobydoo” what the agreement actually meant, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has claimed, as the government urges Brussels to rewrite the agreement.Following months of discontent with the Northern Ireland protocol, Brexit minister Lord Frost has threatened to unilaterally suspend the mechanism, negotiated just two years ago as part of the Brexit deal, unless the EU agrees to effectively tear it up and replace it.Insisting that “we always sign treaties in good faith and intend to implement them”, Lord Frost suggested on Tuesday...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Downing Street#Sky News#Bbc Breakfast
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Indy100

A minister has refused to apologise over damning pandemic report findings and people are furious

A government minister has refused to apologise over the handling of the pandemic and people are furious. Speaking to Sky News, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay fobbed off a number of requests to say sorry after a report concluded the government made serious errors in its early handling of the pandemic, and merely said: “If there are lessons to learn, we’re keen to do so.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy