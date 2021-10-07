‘Mainstream Topic’: Pandemic Puts Mental Wellness Center in Spotlight
It’s just a coincidence that World Mental Health Day falls right in the middle of the circulation for this week’s edition of the Montecito Journal. The annual campaign was created by the World Health Organization with a stated objective of raising awareness of mental health issues and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health and this year carries the slogan of “Mental health care for all: Let’s make it a reality.”www.montecitojournal.net
