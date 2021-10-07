CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Vuitton Runway Gets Crashed By Climate Activist With Hard-Hitting Message

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA protestor shockingly crashed the Louis Vuitton runway show at Paris Fashion Week, holding up a banner that read: “Overconsumption = Extinction.”. The fashion show, which was held at an art gallery in the Louvre, had been disrupted when a woman climbed onto the stage, just as the models were flaunting the brand’s latest designs.

Climate Demonstrators Invade Louis Vuitton Catwalk Show

Extinction Rebellion climate activists burst onto the catwalk at Louis Vuitton's Tuesday Paris Fashion Week show to blast the industry's impact on the environment. "Overconsumption = extinction", a banner brandished by one demonstrator from the international civil disobedience movement against climate change read. She climbed onto the catwalk set up...
Protester Disrupts Louis Vuitton’s Runway Show During Fashion Week

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, an activist from the organization Les Amis de la Terre France, which translates to Friends of the Earth, walked onto the makeshift runway carrying a sign that read “overconsumption = extinction.”. An attendee told Reuters that those in the front row, including Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle...
Climate change protester disrupts Louis Vuitton show in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - A protester disrupted a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday by walking down the catwalk with a banner condemning the impact of excessive consumption on the environment. Carrying a sign reading “overconsumption = extinction,” the woman representing Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate...
