Louis Vuitton Runway Gets Crashed By Climate Activist With Hard-Hitting Message

When Gloria Steinem sat down to write an essay for Louis 200, the feminist activist, organizer, and author began where she always has throughout her six-decade career: with a yellow legal pad. “I start that way, and then once I’ve written a certain amount, I usually transfer it to what was the typewriter and now is a computer,” she says. “There’s something about the physical connection of your hand and the page that to me is still more personal than passing your words through a word processor.” This time, Steinem got to skip the transcription phase after the Louis Vuitton team suggested using her lined sheet of paper to wrap a scaled-down trunk. In her essay, which begins, “I’ve learned that baggage is biography,” Steinem recounts how a life spent on the road—from her early adventures backpacking in India after graduating from college to years spent traveling around the world for speaking engagements as a leading voice in the women’s rights movement—has taught her that, in many ways, we are what we carry. Her minimalist packing list consists of a daily uniform of black pants and top and a change of belt to mix things up. “We as human beings had traveling cultures long before we had settled ones,” says Steinem. “There were bands of people following the seasons and the animals. Travel is in our genes.”

