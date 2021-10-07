CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winfield, KS

Akron-Grandview reunion

ctnewsonline.com
 7 days ago

The 55th reunion of the Akron and Grandview communities was held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at El Maguey in Winfield. Mary Hittle conducted a memorial service for those who have died since the 2019 reunion. Honored and remembered were Harvey Bowlby, Larry Thiel, Raymond Lewis Biddle, Richard Dennis Finley, Ruth Hollingsworth, Jimmie Feaster, Judith Nelson, Neva Simmons, Dean Hollenbeck, Alan Lewis, Marjorie Abel, Dee Philip Lewis, Ralph Wesley King, Bernard “Bennie” L. Pickens, Wayne Dee Smalley, M. Martha Spencer, Scott Errol Thomas, Sharon Bee Moore, Robert “Bob” Sherrard, Ethel Scott, Robert A. Johnson, Jay Demars and Bobbie Lee Agler.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Winfield, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Winfield, KS
Winfield, KS
Government
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Raymond Lewis
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Ruth Hollingsworth

Comments / 0

Community Policy