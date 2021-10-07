Akron-Grandview reunion
The 55th reunion of the Akron and Grandview communities was held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at El Maguey in Winfield. Mary Hittle conducted a memorial service for those who have died since the 2019 reunion. Honored and remembered were Harvey Bowlby, Larry Thiel, Raymond Lewis Biddle, Richard Dennis Finley, Ruth Hollingsworth, Jimmie Feaster, Judith Nelson, Neva Simmons, Dean Hollenbeck, Alan Lewis, Marjorie Abel, Dee Philip Lewis, Ralph Wesley King, Bernard “Bennie” L. Pickens, Wayne Dee Smalley, M. Martha Spencer, Scott Errol Thomas, Sharon Bee Moore, Robert “Bob” Sherrard, Ethel Scott, Robert A. Johnson, Jay Demars and Bobbie Lee Agler.www.ctnewsonline.com
