Watch Richie Faulkner Power Through Concert With a Ruptured Aorta

Richie Faulkner said he's grateful to be alive after watching footage of the exact moment his aorta ruptured while performing onstage with Judas Priest. "I can see in my face the confusion and anguish I was feeling while playing 'Painkiller' as my aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest cavity," Faulkner explained in a press release. "Knowing what I know now, I see a dying man. ... From what I've been told by my surgeon, people with this usually don't make it to the hospital alive."