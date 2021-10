In just eight Major League seasons (really seven and a half), New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has already accomplished more than most big league pitchers could dream of doing. He has won two Cy Young awards and finished in the top eight in Cy Young voting three other times. He won the Rookie of the Year, pitched in a World Series, finished top 10 in MVP voting twice, and has been selected to four All-Star games. deGrom is, unquestionably, one of the greatest pitchers in Mets history and of his generation.

