Glad to see government involvement in recent school board situations

Mining Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National School Boards Association asked for help, and the government has answered the call. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools, as reported by The Associated Press.

Florida school boards are under fire over COVID, race policies. Where conservatives see free speech,

The federal government recently announced it would investigate threats against local school board members. The announcement comes amid growing acrimony between parental groups and public school leaders over issues like face masks and critical race theory. It’s part of broader social issues—the coronavirus pandemic and social justice efforts. Yet, where some see a threat—others see an exercise of free speech.
Mark Levin: AG Garland signed 'one of the most egregious violations of your liberty' with school board memo

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland over his recent memo targeting what he termed "harassment" and "intimidation" of school officials by parents as part of an effort to coordinate a nationwide investigation into an "increase" in "threats of violence" against school officials and teachers across the country.
Merrick Garland
The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
10 New Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect In 2021

With the nation still dealing with containing the coronavirus pandemic, Americans trying to go back to work and get the kids back to school safely, just coping with the day-to-day it's hard enough. This is why most folks in Louisiana may not have noticed more than 200 new laws went into effect on August 1, 2021.
