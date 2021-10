Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. “Continuous profiling” might not be a familiar concept to every company, but in a world increasingly drawn to cloud software and infrastructure, it’s something that most should be aware of. It’s a signal of sorts that belongs to the broader software monitoring category known as observability, which is concerned with measuring the internal state of a system by analyzing the data outputs — this can tell companies how their software is performing, and identify issues.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO