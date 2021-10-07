4 hurt, including 2 teen boys, in Near North Side shooting, Chicago police say

Four people were hurt, including two teens, in a shooting on Chicago's Near North Side early Thursday morning, CPD said.

Two 15-year-old boys, who were standing on the sidewalk in the 900-block of North Orleans Street about 2:15 a.m., were injured when someone in a Red Dodge Charger shot at a gray sedan, Chicago police said.

One of them suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the other to the leg and foot. Both were initially reported in fair condition and transported by the CFD to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The third victim, a 38-year-old male rideshare driver, was shot in the hand while sitting in his parked Toyota Prius waiting to pick up passengers, CPD said. He drove to Lotus Avenue and Orleans where the CFD responded and transported him to Northwestern, where he is in fair condition.

Chicago police remained on the scene about 5 a.m., still working to figure out what exactly happened.

"It's not something you wanna wake up to," Gold Coast resident Aaron Goggan said. "It's just concerning and sad that it happens anywhere, but it's something that's been more common around here."

Shattered glass was visible on several buildings nearby.

"I heard a lot of shots, dozens of shots, woke me up, I got out of bed. It just sounded like an automatic weapon to me," one neighbor said.

A fourth victim was found minutes later on Lake Shore Drive near Balbo Drive, CPD said. The 20-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the victims were not the intended targets.

"I've driven rideshare myself, so that hits home. When you're out, you're exposed and that guy is in a tough situation right now," Goggan said.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.