Ever since high school, it's been a dream of mine to book an extended trip to the French countryside, enjoy dinner under the lights of the Eiffel Tower, and taste test authentic French pastries in one of the most romantic countries in the world. While this trip of a lifetime remains high on my bucket list, my unfamiliarity with the French language has always held me back. However, after recently trying out Pimsleur's online French course for a few weeks, I've already become so confident in speaking and understanding the language (and even more eager to book an international flight).

