CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

POINT: Foreign language study is desirable, but not essential

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity students of yesteryear read the classics. Aristotle, Euclid, Homer and Plato were part of the regular course of study. And students read these challenging texts in their original languages — Greek or Latin. The Latin they learned in order to read the classics had many second-order benefits. Half of our English vocabulary comes from Latin words and roots. Science, technology, medicine, theology, philosophy and law use Latin extensively.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

This Foreign Language App Made Me More Confident in Speaking French Than a Year of College Classes

Ever since high school, it's been a dream of mine to book an extended trip to the French countryside, enjoy dinner under the lights of the Eiffel Tower, and taste test authentic French pastries in one of the most romantic countries in the world. While this trip of a lifetime remains high on my bucket list, my unfamiliarity with the French language has always held me back. However, after recently trying out Pimsleur's online French course for a few weeks, I've already become so confident in speaking and understanding the language (and even more eager to book an international flight).
CELL PHONES
thedailytexan.com

Offer three-credit-hour classes for all beginner foreign language courses

One of the first pieces of advice you will receive as a UT student is to take a language at a community college instead. We have all likely heard it, but why?. UT has an amazing foreign language program, but every year I hear from friends that there’s just no way they have the time or stamina to take their language credits at UT. For level one/beginner classes, out of 32 languages, only two do not consist of either a five or six-hour lecture week. That means you are attending class every single day out of the week, which is extremely overwhelming for most students.
AUSTIN, TX
thechannels.org

Foreign students connect through the Language Exchange Program

From in person to online, the Language Exchange Program (LEP) has continued to operate virtually despite the return to campus. The Language Exchange Program started in 2005 by the International Education Center and has been active ever since. The program lets students assist each other in learning a new language.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Aristotle
northfortynews

How to Make Yourself More Employable with a Foreign Language

Although English is by far the most commonly spoken language in the United States, a significant proportion of Americans have proficiency with at least one additional language. In fact, it is estimated that as many as 21.9 percent of Americans regularly speak a language other than English at home. This equates to approximately 67 million people.
AMERICAS
ku.edu

Cognitive study shows lack of bilingual education adversely affects English language learners' writing skills

LAWRENCE — As the number of Spanish-speaking English learners has increased in U.S. schools, research and attention have focused on how to boost students' reading and speaking skills. A first-of-its-kind study from the University of Kansas has examined three key cognitive functions and their role in learning to write, showing that a lack of focus on bilingual education has contributed to Hispanic English learners falling behind.
LAWRENCE, KS
monmouth.edu

3+2 Program in B.S. Health Studies & Minor in Communication Sciences and Disorders/M.S.Ed. in Speech-Language Pathology

Take the first step toward a fulfilling career in speech-language pathology (SLP) and secure your spot in our competitive graduate cohort with this unique Bachelor’s + Master’s program. At the undergraduate level, you will pursue a B.S. in Health Studies along with a minor in communication sciences and disorders, exploring areas such as language development, phonetics, and anatomy and physiology of the speech and hearing mechanism. Contingent on meeting progression benchmarks, you will then transition into your graduate education while waiving fees and application requirements. As an SLP graduate student, you will benefit from specialized coursework, hands-on clinical experience, and in-depth research projects. You will also experience high-level clinical training in our on-campus Center for Speech and Language Disorders, as well as work with our community partners to develop evidence-based practice skills in both health care and school-based settings.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
piratemedia1.com

Foreign language skills should be taken more seriously in America

In most American education systems whether it’s in elementary school, high school or college, some form of a foreign language class is required. Although these classes are required for students in some cases, students usually don’t take them seriously. Throughout all 50 states and the District of Columbia, only about...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#Foreign Language#English Language#Bilingual Education#Language Learning#Greek
BBC

'Urgent' action needed to reverse decline in pupils studying languages

More than 70 Irish teachers and speakers have warned of a "critical decline" in pupils studying Irish and other languages in schools. They are calling for the Department of Education (DE) to recommend that all pupils should study a language at GCSE. It is currently not compulsory. Signatories to the...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want

Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions. We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn. ...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
thecordovatimes.com

Volunteers help kids study Native language and culture

Cultural Week is a jam-packed week of fun and learning about the Native cultures in Cordova. Native Village of Eyak hosts this event each year and it all happens at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. From Monday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 30, school staff and teachers worked together with NVE staff and community volunteers to educate students on Indigenous experiences, languages, activities, crafts, and cultural traditions. Kids are grouped together by grades: kindergarten; first and second; third and fourth; and fifth and sixth.
CORDOVA, AK
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Skip Foreign Languages at Your Own Peril

On a fall day in 1974, I walked into a Russian language course at Hunter College, one of the Manhattan campuses of the public City University of New York system. In New York for back-to-back college internships at the Paris Review literary magazine and The New York Times, I chose Hunter because it offered evening classes.
EDUCATION
The 74

Black and Brown School Leaders are Essential for Educational Equity

Authentic connections among educators, students, parents and their community are critical for the success of a school. These connections are essential in pursuing equity, addressing opportunity gaps and supporting Black and brown students.   Unfortunately, between the underrepresentation of Black teachers and school leaders and the utter failure of teacher training programs to adequately prepare educators […]
EDUCATION
KTRE

SIGN LANGUAGE

“We were very frightened. We came in in the morning and were really anxious. We were hoping that nothing bad had happened,” said CHRISTUS cardiovascular ICU clinical director Teresa Meeks. Life skills program created by Lindale student develops skills necessary to become employable after. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. “To...
LINDALE, TX
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
michiganradio.org

As Michigan school districts struggle to hire, "Teachers are actually free agents for the first time ever."

A month into the school year, many Michigan school districts are still looking to hire for all kinds of positions—including teachers. Most notably, Eastpointe Middle School in Eastpointe was forced to go virtual for a week, after several teacher resigned abruptly, leaving the school short-staffed. But districts all over the state are still desperately trying to hire, and finding new ways to work with fewer staff.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy