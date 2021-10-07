POINT: Foreign language study is desirable, but not essential

One of the first pieces of advice you will receive as a UT student is to take a language at a community college instead. We have all likely heard it, but why?. UT has an amazing foreign language program, but every year I hear from friends that there’s just no way they have the time or stamina to take their language credits at UT. For level one/beginner classes, out of 32 languages, only two do not consist of either a five or six-hour lecture week. That means you are attending class every single day out of the week, which is extremely overwhelming for most students.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO