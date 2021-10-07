Ridgewood NJ, after mounting pressure from legislative leaders, Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 266, which will increase the pay for New Jersey’s poll workers from $200 to $300 for Election Day, and increase pay during the early voting period by a commensurate hourly rate, to incentivize poll worker participation during the early voting period as well as Election Day in this year’s general election. Today’s Order also waives the restriction that limits poll workers to serving only within the county in which they reside.