LA County reports another 31 COVID deaths, nearly 1,500 new cases

Another 31 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals ticked up slightly. The 31 new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll during the pandemic to 26,226. County health officials announced 1,479 new infections, giving the county a cumulative total of 1,466,248 since the pandemic began. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was still low, at 1%.