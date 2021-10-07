CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County reports another 31 COVID deaths, nearly 1,500 new cases

By City News Service
theavtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother 31 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals ticked up slightly. The 31 new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll during the pandemic to 26,226. County health officials announced 1,479 new infections, giving the county a cumulative total of 1,466,248 since the pandemic began. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was still low, at 1%.

theavtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Un#Health And Safety#Queens Ny

Comments / 0

Community Policy