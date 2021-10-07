Cards Season Ends With Walk-Off Loss To Dodgers In NL Wild Card Game
The Cardinals season is over following a heartbreaking walk-off loss to the Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium. Chris Taylor drilled a two-run homer off Alex Reyes in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win for LA. T.J. McFarland was tagged with the loss. Adam Wainwright did his part for St. Louis, allowing just one-run on four-hits over five-and-a-third innings. Tommy Edman scored the Cards lone run in the first on a Max Scherzer wild pitch.klpw.com
Comments / 0