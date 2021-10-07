CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Tulenchik helps Tigers improve to 4-1

By Peter D. Mohs
Pine And Lakes News
 6 days ago

Connor Tulenchik rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the host Warroad Warriors 39-30 in football action Friday, Oct. 1. “We were able to get the running game going in the first quarter, it kept working, so we stuck with it,” said PR-B coach Tom Demars. “Connor (Tulenchik) had a great game running, reading blocks and getting some tough yards. Our fullbacks Caleb Ruhl and Chance Abraham, as well as our line (Corbin Knapp, Cole Burrell, Konnor King, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Wyatt Bean, and Rian Struss) gave us running lanes all night long. That helped us maintain possession of the football.”

