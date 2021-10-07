Football: Tulenchik helps Tigers improve to 4-1

The Monroe Middle School football team hit a roadblock this week at Upson Lee. The Bulldogs dropped to 4-1 on the season after the 26-0 loss. The game started with teams trading turnovers on their first possessions. Unfortunately that was the theme of the day for the Bulldog offense. The Bulldogs ended the day with an eye popping 6 turnovers, including 4 interceptions. The Bulldogs had not had a turnover all year. The Bulldogs offensive star, Braylen Jones could not get going thanks to a strong Upson defense. The Bulldog defense was as stout as it could be considering that it was on the field for most of the game. According to Coach Smallwood, “everything that could go wrong did go wrong. We just couldn’t get out of the starting blocks today”. Thankfully, the Bulldogs may get another shot at the Knights due to several possible playoff scenarios. The Dogs will host Gray Station next week for their final regular season game.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO