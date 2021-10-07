UPDATE - RETURNED Missing Adult with Dementia

On October 6, Lower Paxton Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive in reference to a missing adult with dementia. The missing is 87 year oldRichard E. Botts. Botts’ wife reported he left the house at approximately 1:00pm on October 6. He did not tell her where he was going and did not take his cell phone, walker or any of his medication with him. Botts was last seen driving away in their black 2017 Ford Escape SUV. The vehicle bears PA registration KVD 6141. The investigating officers determined that Botts is not in any of the local hospitals. None of Botts’ relatives have reported hearing from him. Botts has been entered into NCIC and a Silver Alert has been issued. If you see Botts or his vehicle, please call 911 or contact Lower Paxton Police.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO