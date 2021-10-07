CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATE - RETURNED Missing Adult with Dementia

 7 days ago

Mr. Botts has returned safely. Thank you to everyone for their concern. On October 6, Lower Paxton Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive in reference to a missing adult with dementia. The missing individual was subsequently identified as Richard E. Botts, who is 87 years old.

