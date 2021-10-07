CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Prediction of osteoporosis from simple hip radiography using deep learning algorithm

By Ryoungwoo Jang
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being the gold standard for diagnosis of osteoporosis, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) could not be widely used as a screening tool for osteoporosis. This study aimed to predict osteoporosis via simple hip radiography using deep learning algorithm. A total of 1001 datasets of proximal femur DXA with matched same-side cropped simple hip bone radiographic images of female patients aged ≥ 55 years were collected. Of these, 504 patients had osteoporosis (T-score ≤ − 2.5), and 497 patients did not have osteoporosis. The 1001 images were randomly divided into three sets: 800 images for the training, 100 images for the validation, and 101 images for the test. Based on VGG16 equipped with nonlocal neural network, we developed a deep neural network (DNN) model. We calculated the confusion matrix and evaluated the accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV), and negative predictive value (NPV). We drew the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve. A gradient-based class activation map (Grad-CAM) overlapping the original image was also used to visualize the model performance. Additionally, we performed external validation using 117 datasets. Our final DNN model showed an overall accuracy of 81.2%, sensitivity of 91.1%, and specificity of 68.9%. The PPV was 78.5%, and the NPV was 86.1%. The area under the ROC curve value was 0.867, indicating a reasonable performance for screening osteoporosis by simple hip radiography. The external validation set confirmed a model performance with an overall accuracy of 71.8% and an AUC value of 0.700. All Grad-CAM results from both internal and external validation sets appropriately matched the proximal femur cortex and trabecular patterns of the radiographs. The DNN model could be considered as one of the useful screening tools for easy prediction of osteoporosis in the real-world clinical setting.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Deep convolutional neural network-based algorithm for muscle biopsy diagnosis

Histopathologic evaluation of muscle biopsy samples is essential for classifying and diagnosing muscle diseases. However, the numbers of experienced specialists and pathologists are limited. Although new technologies such as artificial intelligence are expected to improve medical reach, their use with rare diseases, such as muscle diseases, is challenging because of the limited availability of training datasets. To address this gap, we developed an algorithm based on deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and collected 4041 microscopic images of 1400 hematoxylin-and-eosin-stained pathology slides stored in the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry for training CNNs. Our trained algorithm differentiated idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (mostly treatable) from hereditary muscle diseases (mostly non-treatable) with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.996 and achieved better sensitivity and specificity than the diagnoses done by nine physicians under limited diseases and conditions. Furthermore, it successfully and accurately classified four subtypes of the idiopathic inflammatory myopathies with an average AUC of 0.958 and classified seven subtypes of hereditary muscle disease with an average AUC of 0.936. We also established a method to validate the similarity between the predictions made by the algorithm and the seven physicians using visualization technology and clarified the validity of the predictions. These results support the reliability of the algorithm and suggest that our algorithm has the potential to be used straightforwardly in a clinical setting.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Deep learning for predicting uncorrected refractive error using posterior segment optical coherence tomography images

This study aimed to evaluate a deep learning model for estimating uncorrected refractive error using posterior segment optical coherence tomography (OCT) images. In this retrospective study, we assigned healthy subjects to development (N = 688 eyes of 344 subjects) and test (N = 248 eyes of 124 subjects) datasets (prospective validation design). We developed and validated OCT-based deep learning models to estimate refractive error. A regression model based on a pretrained ResNet50 architecture was trained using horizontal OCT images to predict the spherical equivalent (SE). The performance of the deep learning model for detecting high myopia was also evaluated. A saliency map was generated using the Grad-CAM technique to visualize the characteristic features.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning approach towards accurate state of charge estimation for lithium-ion batteries using self-supervised transformer model

Accurate state of charge (SOC) estimation of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries is crucial in prolonging cell lifespan and ensuring its safe operation for electric vehicle applications. In this article, we propose the deep learning-based transformer model trained with self-supervised learning (SSL) for end-to-end SOC estimation without the requirements of feature engineering or adaptive filtering. We demonstrate that with the SSL framework, the proposed deep learning transformer model achieves the lowest root-mean-square-error (RMSE) of 0.90% and a mean-absolute-error (MAE) of 0.44% at constant ambient temperature, and RMSE of 1.19% and a MAE of 0.7% at varying ambient temperature. With SSL, the proposed model can be trained with as few as 5 epochs using only 20% of the total training data and still achieves less than 1.9% RMSE on the test data. Finally, we also demonstrate that the learning weights during the SSL training can be transferred to a new Li-ion cell with different chemistry and still achieve on-par performance compared to the models trained from scratch on the new cell.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Predicting bloodstream infection outcome using machine learning

Bloodstream infections (BSI) are a main cause of infectious disease morbidity and mortality worldwide. Early prediction of BSI patients at high risk of poor outcomes is important for earlier decision making and effective patient stratification. We developed electronic medical record-based machine learning models that predict patient outcomes of BSI. The area under the receiver-operating characteristics curve was 0.82 for a full featured inclusive model, and 0.81 for a compact model using only 25 features. Our models were trained using electronic medical records that include demographics, blood tests, and the medical and diagnosis history of 7889 hospitalized patients diagnosed with BSI. Among the implications of this work is implementation of the models as a basis for selective rapid microbiological identification, toward earlier administration of appropriate antibiotic therapy. Additionally, our models may help reduce the development of BSI and its associated adverse health outcomes and complications.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Osteoporosis#Hips#Radiography#Dnn#Npv#Ppv#Auc
Nature.com

Predicting cognitive impairment in outpatients with epilepsy using machine learning techniques

Many studies report predictions for cognitive function but there are few predictions in epileptic patients; therefore, we established a workflow to efficiently predict outcomes of both the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) in outpatients with epilepsy. Data from 441 outpatients with epilepsy were included; of these, 433 patients met the 12 clinical characteristic criteria and were divided into training (n"‰="‰304) and experimental (n"‰="‰129) groups. After descriptive statistics were analyzed, cross-validation was used to select the optimal model. The random forest (RF) algorithm was combined with the redundancy analysis (RDA) algorithm; then, optimal feature selection and resampling were carried out after removing linear redundancy information. The features that contributed more to multiple outcomes were selected. Finally, the external traceability of the model was evaluated using the follow-up data. The RF algorithm was the best prediction model for both MMSE and MoCA outcomes. Finally, seven markers were screened by overlapping the top ten important features for MMSE ranked by RF modeling, those ranked for MoCA ranked by RF modeling, and those for both assessments ranked by RDA. The optimal combination of features were namely, sex, age, age of onset, seizure frequency, brain MRI abnormalities, epileptiform discharge in EEG and usage of drugs. which was the most efficient in predicting outcomes of MMSE, MoCA, and both assessments.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association between the use of allopurinol and risk of increased thyroid-stimulating hormone level

Allopurinol is the first-line agent for patients with gout, including those with moderate"to"severe chronic kidney disease. However, increased thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels are observed in patients with long-term allopurinol treatment. This large-scale, nested case"“control, retrospective observational study analysed the association between allopurinol use and increased TSH levels. A common data model based on an electronic medical record database of 19,200,973 patients from seven hospitals between January 1997 and September 2020 was used. Individuals aged"‰>"‰19Â years in South Korea with at least one record of a blood TSH test were included. Data of 59,307 cases with TSH levels"‰>"‰4.5 mIU/L and 236,508 controls matched for sex, age (Â±"‰5), and cohort registration date (Â±"‰30Â days) were analysed. An association between the risk of increased TSH and allopurinol use in participants from five hospitals was observed. A meta-analysis (I2"‰="‰0) showed that the OR was 1.51 (95% confidence interval: 1.32"“1.72) in both the fixed and random effects models. The allopurinol intake group demonstrated that increased TSH did not significantly affect free thyroxine and thyroxine levels. After the index date, some diseases were likely to occur in patients with subclinical hypothyroidism and hypothyroidism. Allopurinol administration may induce subclinical hypothyroidism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

O-GlcNAc modified-TIP60/KAT5 is required for PCK1 deficiency-induced HCC metastasis

Aberrant glucose metabolism and elevated O-linked Î²-N-acetylglucosamine modification (O-GlcNAcylation) are hallmarks of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Loss of phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1 (PCK1), the major rate-limiting enzyme of hepatic gluconeogenesis, increases hexosamine biosynthetic pathway (HBP)-mediated protein O-GlcNAcylation in hepatoma cell and promotes cell growth and proliferation. However, whether PCK1 deficiency and hyper O-GlcNAcylation can induce HCC metastasis is largely unknown. Here, gain- and loss-of-function studies demonstrate that PCK1 suppresses HCC metastasis in vitro and in vivo. Specifically, lysine acetyltransferase 5 (KAT5), belonging to the MYST family of histone acetyltransferases (HAT), is highly modified by O-GlcNAcylation in PCK1 knockout hepatoma cells. Mechanistically, PCK1 depletion suppressed KAT5 ubiquitination by increasing its O-GlcNAcylation, thereby stabilizing KAT5. KAT5 O-GlcNAcylation epigenetically activates TWIST1 expression via histone H4 acetylation, and enhances MMP9 and MMP14 expression via c-Myc acetylation, thus promoting epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in HCC. In addition, targeting HBP-mediated O-GlcNAcylation of KAT5 inhibits lung metastasis of HCC in hepatospecific Pck1-deletion mice. Collectively, our findings demonstrate that PCK1 depletion increases O-GlcNAcylation of KAT5, epigenetically induces TWIST1 expression and promotes HCC metastasis, and link metabolic enzyme, post-translational modification (PTM) with epigenetic regulation.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Configure a CNN Model using Traditional Machine Learning Algorithms

Applying Ensemble Learning Algorithms to the image dataset that are features extracted by Convolutional Layers with a python implementation. It is mostly converted into (n_samples, n_features) and the algorithm is applied, after the necessary data preprocessing processes are applied to the dataset in the Traditional Machine Learning applications. In order to avoid situations such as overfitting and underfitting, the number of samples should be large. In order to prevent such situations, either the image augmentation for the image dataset is expanded by various methods, or methods such as features extraction, feature selection, or dimensionality reduction are applied.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

The feasibility of deep learning-based synthetic contrast-enhanced CT from nonenhanced CT in emergency department patients with acute abdominal pain

Our objective was to investigate the feasibility of deep learning-based synthetic contrast-enhanced CT (DL-SCE-CT) from nonenhanced CT (NECT) in patients who visited the emergency department (ED) with acute abdominal pain (AAP). We trained an algorithm generating DL-SCE-CT using NECT with paired precontrast/postcontrast images. For clinical application, 353 patients from three institutions who visited the ED with AAP were included. Six reviewers (experienced radiologists, ER1-3; training radiologists, TR1-3) made diagnostic and disposition decisions using NECT alone and then with NECT and DL-SCE-CT together. The radiologists' confidence in decisions was graded using a 5-point scale. The diagnostic accuracy using DL-SCE-CT improved in three radiologists (50%, P"‰="‰0.023, 0.012,"‰<"‰0.001, especially in 2/3 of TRs). The confidence of diagnosis and disposition improved significantly in five radiologists (83.3%, P"‰<"‰0.001). Particularly, in subgroups with underlying malignancy and miscellaneous medical conditions (MMCs) and in CT-negative cases, more radiologists reported increased confidence in diagnosis (83.3% [5/6], 100.0% [6/6], and 83.3% [5/6], respectively) and disposition (66.7% [4/6], 83.3% [5/6] and 100% [6/6], respectively). In conclusion, DL-SCE-CT enhances the accuracy and confidence of diagnosis and disposition regarding patients with AAP in the ED, especially for less experienced radiologists, in CT-negative cases, and in certain disease subgroups with underlying malignancy and MMCs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

From calibration to parameter learning: Harnessing the scaling effects of big data in geoscientific modeling

The behaviors and skills of models in many geosciences (e.g., hydrology and ecosystem sciences) strongly depend on spatially-varying parameters that need calibration. A well-calibrated model can reasonably propagate information from observations to unobserved variables via model physics, but traditional calibration is highly inefficient and results in non-unique solutions. Here we propose a novel differentiable parameter learning (dPL) framework that efficiently learns a global mapping between inputs (and optionally responses) and parameters. Crucially, dPL exhibits beneficial scaling curves not previously demonstrated to geoscientists: as training data increases, dPL achieves better performance, more physical coherence, and better generalizability (across space and uncalibrated variables), all with orders-of-magnitude lower computational cost. We demonstrate examples that learned from soil moisture and streamflow, where dPL drastically outperformed existing evolutionary and regionalization methods, or required only ~12.5% of the training data to achieve similar performance. The generic scheme promotes the integration of deep learning and process-based models, without mandating reimplementation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Levosimendan versus dobutamine for sepsis-induced cardiac dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Novel magnetic organic"“inorganic hybrids based on aromatic polyamides and ZnFeO nanoparticles with biological activity

Magnetic nanoparticles were creatively selected as stable, inexpensive, biodegradable, facile recoverable, and functionalizable supports for a variety of synthetic and natural polymers. Herein, for the first time, aromatic polyamide was synthesized on the magnetic core of zinc iron oxide (ZnFe2O4). Terephthaloyl chloride and derivations of phenylenediamine were employed as monomers in this polymerization process. The toxicity of the synthesized hybrid at the highest concentration (1000Â Î¼g/ml) is 13.65% and on the other hand, the cell viability percentage is 86.35%. So, the prepared hybrid is biocompatible and non-toxic to Hu02 cells. Also, it has antibacterial ability against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Because the results show that the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of the synthesized polymer for bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 25923, Escherichia coli ATCC 25922, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa ATCC 27853 is in the range of 500"“1000Â Âµg/ml. Moreover, the hemolytic effect of ZnFe2O4 based hybrid was below 9% at the concentration of 1000Â Î¼g/ml. Therefore, it is compatible with red blood cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Clonal hematopoiesis is associated with risk of severe Covid-19

Acquired somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (clonal hematopoiesis or CH) are associated with advanced age, increased risk of cardiovascular and malignant diseases, and decreased overall survival. These adverse sequelae may be mediated by altered inflammatory profiles observed in patients with CH. A pro-inflammatory immunologic profile is also associated with worse outcomes of certain infections, including SARS-CoV-2 and its associated disease Covid-19. Whether CH predisposes to severe Covid-19 or other infections is unknown. Among 525 individuals with Covid-19 from Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) and the Korean Clonal Hematopoiesis (KoCH) consortia, we show that CH is associated with severe Covid-19 outcomes (OR"‰="‰1.85, 95%=1.15"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.01), in particular CH characterized by non-cancer driver mutations (OR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“3.50, p"‰="‰0.01). We further explore the relationship between CH and risk of other infections in 14,211 solid tumor patients at MSK. CH is significantly associated with risk of Clostridium Difficile (HR"‰="‰2.01, 95% CI: 1.22"“3.30, p"‰="‰6Ã—10âˆ’3) and Streptococcus/Enterococcus infections (HR"‰="‰1.56, 95% CI"‰="‰1.15"“2.13, p"‰="‰5Ã—10âˆ’3). These findings suggest a relationship between CH and risk of severe infections that warrants further investigation.
CANCER
Nature.com

PARK7 promotes repair in early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head by enhancing resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells via regulation of the Nrf2 signaling pathway

Novel therapies for the treatment of early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head (SONFH) are urgently needed in orthopedics. Transplantation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) provides new strategies for treating this condition at the early stage. However, stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs transplanted into the femoral head necrotic area limits the efficacy of BMSC transplantation. Inhibiting BMSC apoptosis is key to improving the efficacy of this procedure. In our previous studies, we confirmed that Parkinson disease protein 7 (PARK7) is active in antioxidant defense and can clear reactive oxygen species (ROS), protect the mitochondria, and impart resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in BMSCs. In this study, we investigated the mechanism driving this PARK7-mediated resistance to apoptosis in BMSCs. Our results indicate that PARK7 promoted the disintegration of nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)"“like 2 (Nrf2)/Kelch-like echinacoside"“associated protein 1 (Keap1) complex. The free Nrf2 then entered the nucleus and activated the genetic expression of manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and other antioxidant enzymes that clear excessive ROS, thereby protecting BMSCs from stress-induced apoptosis. To further explore whether PARK7-mediated resistance to stress-induced apoptosis could improve the efficacy of BMSC transplantation in early-stage SONFH, we transplanted BMSCs-overexpressing PARK7 into rats with early-stage SONFH. We then evaluated the survival of transplanted BMSCs and bone regeneration in the femoral head necrotic area of these rats. The results indicated that PARK7 promoted the survival of BMSCs in the osteonecrotic area and improved the transplantation efficacy of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH. This study provides new ideas and methods for resisting the stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs and improving the transplantation effect of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH.
CANCER
Nature.com

A new optimization algorithm to solve multi-objective problems

Simultaneous optimization of several competing objectives requires increasing the capability of optimization algorithms. This paper proposes the multi-objective moth swarm algorithm, for the first time, to solve various multi-objective problems. In the proposed algorithm, a new definition for pathfinder moths and moonlight was proposed to enhance the synchronization capability as well as to maintain a good spread of non-dominated solutions. In addition, the crowding-distance mechanism was employed to select the most efficient solutions within the population. This mechanism indicates the distribution of non-dominated solutions around a particular non-dominated solution. Accordingly, a set of non-dominated solutions obtained by the proposed multi-objective algorithm is kept in an archive to be used later for improving its exploratory capability. The capability of the proposed MOMSA was investigated by a set of multi-objective benchmark problems having 7 to 30 dimensions. The results were compared with three well-known meta-heuristics of multi-objective evolutionary algorithm based on decomposition (MOEA/D), Pareto envelope-based selection algorithm II (PESA-II), and multi-objective ant lion optimizer (MOALO). Four metrics of generational distance (GD), spacing (S), spread (Î”), and maximum spread (MS) were employed for comparison purposes. The qualitative and quantitative results indicated the superior performance and the higher capability of the proposed MOMSA algorithm over the other algorithms. The MOMSA algorithm with the average values of CPU time"‰="‰2771Â s, GD"‰="‰0.138, S"‰="‰0.063, Î”"‰="‰1.053, and MS"‰="‰0.878 proved to be a robust and reliable model for multi-objective optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy