Minnesota State

Why Minnesota’s Covid Delta Variant Keeps Appearing in This Gross Place

By Curt St. John
 6 days ago
Cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant are continuing to show up in this gross yet telling place in Minnesota. So why is that?. We've heard how the Delta variant has been super active in Minnesota right now, continuing to cause outbreaks and straining health resources across the state. And one of the most telling places health officials can tell that the variant is still active in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is in our wastewater.

