LuLaRich docuseries doesn’t say it out loud, but it’s really about the ‘prosperity gospel’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a basic level, LuLaRich is a four-episode expose of women’s clothing company LuLaRoe featuring a host of current and former retailers, many of whom argue that it’s a pyramid scheme that left them tens of thousands of dollars in arrears once the product quality tanked and the business structure started crumbling amid complaints from within and legal and media scrutiny from without.

