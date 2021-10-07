CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Impact Of FOX News 25 Years Later

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 7th, 1996 the Fox News Channel launched as a newcomer to the cable news industry, and 25 years later it has become the number one, highest-rated network in the industry. Co-host of Fox and Friends and host of “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” Brian Kilmeade joins to remember Fox News origins when he first joined in 1996 and to review how the channel’s early reporting on big events like the 2000 presidential election and the Iraq War established Fox News as a force in the television industry.

radio.foxnews.com

Fox News

Neil Cavuto reflects on the last 25 years at Fox News

TV & VIDEOS
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

