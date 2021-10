Roughly 1 in every 475 Americans has died from COVID-19 — more than 700,000 in total — according to a New York Times report using data through Sept. 29. “The new and alarming surge of deaths this summer means that the coronavirus pandemic has become the deadliest in American history, overtaking the toll from the influenza pandemic of 1918 and 1919, which killed about 675,000 people,” write the Times’ Julie Bosman and Lauren Leatherby.