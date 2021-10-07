CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now-Extinct Giant South American Sloth Likely Devoured Meat With Its Vegetables

Cover picture for the articleA new study suggests that Darwin’s ground sloth, which lived in South America until about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago, was not a strict vegetarian, as long assumed. Based on a chemical analysis of ancient sloth hair, researchers uncovered evidence that this gigantic extinct animal was an omnivore, at times eating meat or other animal protein in addition to plant matter. The study was published today in the journal Scientific Reports.

