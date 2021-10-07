CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autumn at the Beach Kitchen Tour video debuts Oct. 10

Cape Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are on sale until Sunday, Nov. 7, for the first virtual Autumn at the Beach Kitchen Tour, offering visits to 12 of coastal Delaware’s most innovative, elegant homes and kitchens. The multi-episode tour video runs about an hour and will be available for viewing until Nov. 7 beginning Sunday,...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Lewes in Bloom holiday wreath sale orders due Nov. 5

It’s that time of year again! The Lewes in Bloom annual holiday wreath sale is about to begin. The wreaths will be handmade using mixed greens, a special touch this year. Lewes in Bloom is sourcing its wreaths locally through Emily Gofus from Rays Produce at the Brush Factory on Kings.
LEWES, DE
myeasternshoremd.com

Spooky Halloween Play Trail debuts Oct. 22

EASTON — Pickering Creek Audubon Center will debut its Spooky Halloween Play Trail on Friday, Oct. 22. The trail begins at the center’s overflow parking lot and winds through Pickering’s woods on the center’s Woodpecker Trail. The Spooky Halloween Play Trail features 13 stops that encourage kids and families to explore nature through short fun activities. At the stops it asks kids to do interactive activities like: “Call who cooks for you, who cooks for y’all like a barred owl in your spookiest voice.” Each location asks kids and parents to engage a different sense as they explore nature around them.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Mantra bracelet jewelry-making class registration due Oct. 23

Heidi Lowe Gallery is offering 2.5-hour jewelry making classes every Tuesday this fall. Each class is designed for fun, success and safety. Students will learn how to make a piece of jewelry from start to finish and wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. A Mantra Bracelet Class is set for 1:30 to 4 p.m., Oct. 26. Cost is $145.
Cape Gazette

From Dueling Jazz Festivals to Flying Pups, it's a Great Weekend to be in Rehoboth Beach

If you've been following our coming events blog over the last few weeks, then you get the drill - It's fall festival season throughout the region!. This time of year never disappoints, with fun, family-friendly events and festivals around every turn. And this weekend is certainly no different, with another jam packed schedule of great things to do in the coastal region and beyond.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

A Night in Tuscany with Paul Cullen

Join us for amazing night of music and wine paring dinner with pianist Cody Munzert, Percussionist Ken Schleifer, Bassist Drew Fitzkee and Paul Cullen. Paul will be performing songs inspired and written on his travels through Italy, focusing on Tuscany which he will pair the four course wine dinner with from his recent visit.
FOOD & DRINKS
Beaver County Times

Rival Sons revved up for autumn tour

Tucked among the T-shirts and tour posters at the Rival Sons merch table you'll find coffee. The California rock revivalists last week introduced their new line of Sleepwalker and Open My Eyes whole bean coffees. "We'll have them there," Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday assures concertgoers headed to the band's...
CALIFORNIA, PA
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Ionia Autumn Celebration to return Oct. 28

IONIA — An annual, fun-filled fall event is returning to the brick streets of downtown Ionia in October. The Ionia Autumn Celebration returns from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in downtown Ionia, according to a press release. The free event is put on by the Ionia Area Chamber of Commerce and Ionia Downtown Development Authority.
IONIA, MI
DFW Community News

Open Studio Tour Weekend Oct. 9th-10th

Summit Avenue Artisan Studios: We are Four Artists , Christine Miller, (Weaver), Shannon Hardy, (Weaver), Keith Miller (A contemporary Resin Abstract Artist), and Gaby Pruitt, (mixed media/ photographer). http://www.gabypruittphotography@.com. During October and November we have a weekend studio tour to feature ourselves and other artists. The public is invited by...
PLANO, TX
manisteenews.com

Looking Back for Oct. 4: Color tour showcases Wellston's autumn foliage

Students of Barry Peterson’s fifth grade class at Kennedy Elementary are learning that every penny helps when it comes to helping out the victims of the recent terrorist attacks in New York. Peteron’s class had read that newspapers in the United States, Canada and Australia are helping young readers raise pennies for the purpose of purchasing new fire equipment for the New York City Fire Department. The students were excited about the idea.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
fishersisland.net

Seasonal Recipe Favorites: Autumn in the Kitchen

Fall is slowly edging its way in and, after a beautiful September, I’m finally starting the transition into autumn foods like root veggies, warm soups, apples and squash. That’s not to say I’ve given up on garden tomatoes, but since they’re no longer ripening by early October, it’s the perfect time to pluck those last stragglers and give them some heat. I’m particularly fond of this simple recipe for Roasted Tomato Salad from cookbook author Delia Smith. I generally serve it warm; it pairs beautifully fish, chicken or your favorite protein. The concentrated juice given off by the baked tomatoes, mixed with heady garlic and olive oil, adds sublime flavor to just about anything savory as it seeps into other foods on your plate. Be sure to have some crusty bread (or rice or your favorite grain) to mop up every drop.
RECIPES

