Effect of straw reinforcement on the shearing and creep behaviours of Quaternary loess

By Zhong-Fei Xue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the shearing behavior of soil, the creep character is also considered crucial in determining the long-term shear strength. This especially holds true for the loess that possesses the metastable microstructure and is prone to landslide hazards. This study explored the potential application of straw reinforcement to enhance the shearing and creep properties of the Quaternary loess. The mechanism responsible for the straw reinforcement to elevate the peak shear strength was revealed. Furthermore, three creep characters, namely attenuating creep, non-attenuating creep, and viscous flow were identified in this study. The unreinforced and reinforced specimen behaved in a different manner under identical shear stress ratio condition. The reinforced specimen was superior in limiting the particle relative movement within the shear plane than the unreinforced specimen. The chain reaction of interparticle contact loss, accompanied with excessive viscous displacement, rapid weakening of creep resistance, and eventually accelerated creep displacement, provided an evidence for the formation mechanism of slow-moving landslide. The long-term shear strength using the isochronal stress–strain relationship may be used for optimising the design of high-fill embankment works.

