Newburgh Halloween Event to Benefit Warrick Parks Foundation

By Kat Mykals
 6 days ago
Get ready for some Halloween fun in Newburgh with an awesome event coming up to benefit the Warrick Parks Foundation. This family-friendly event promises tons of fun and all for a great cause. You and your family will be able to enjoy safe trick or treating with local area non-profits...

Related
City of Evansville Searching for 2021 Civic Center Christmas Tree

I know, I know. Halloween hasn't even happened yet and we're already talking about Christmas. But, as I'm sure you know, planning for the holiday season practically starts as soon as summer officially comes to an end and we realize there are only a few months left in the year (basically after Labor Day). Unless you're the ultimate procrastinator, chances are you've had at least one thought about the holidays over the past month or so. I'll go out on a limb and say that thought more than likely revolved around gifts for people in your life. You may have also thought about when you're going to get the decorations out of storage and start giving your house that Christmas feel. The City of Evansville has been doing the same thing, and they're hoping you can help with the most important part of their holiday decorations — the Christmas Tree.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Nashville Musical Coming to Henderson’s Preston Arts Center This Weekend

"The official country musical direct from Nashville" is heading up Highway 41 for a one-night-only performance in Henderson this weekend. According to the show's official website, A Better Man, produced by Music City Direct, tells the story of "A small town girl with big city dreams...Nora Jean Mavens from Bigelow Arkansas is desperate to hold on to her family's land amidst working long hours and putting up with an abusive husband. Consequently, she begins to fall for a suave country music producer from Nashville who hears her sing. And the two fall in love."
HENDERSON, KY
Pumpkin Carving Party Coming to Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner Later This Month

As you've likely noticed in your own neighborhood and across the Tri-State, the Halloween season is in full force as residents deck out their homes with all types of creepy and spooky decorations. I've seen everything from a few simple witches and ghosts displayed to a couple of houses in my neighborhood next door to one another who I think are competing with each other to see not only how many decorations they can put out, but how disturbing they can be. Of course, no Halloween display is complete without a good, old-fashioned, hand-carved jack-o-lantern. Carving a jack-o-lantern is always a fun activity the whole family can do together, and the Haynie's Corner Arts District is giving you and your family the chance to do just that with a Pumpkin Carving Party later this month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Black Annie- The Terrifying Boonville, Indiana Legend

Boonville, Indiana is home to one of the most chilling ghost stories in the state of Indiana, Black Annie. Growing up in Boonville, I always heard about the Legend of Black Annie in the woods of Scales Lake. I actually lived right by those woods throughout high school and would hike the trails quite often. Although, walking the woods at night was only for the brave at heart. While it's a beautiful area, the legend of Black Annie was enough to terrify anyone walking through the woods.
INDIANA STATE
See What Goes Into Cleaning Franklin Street After the Fall Festival [PHOTOS]

From what I saw, the 100th edition of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was a rousing success. After last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, Tri-State residents were more than excited to get back to Franklin Street. Over 100 booths were on-site once again serving up thousands of food options. Kids of all ages made their way to the lawn of the west branch library to enjoy the adrenaline rush of riding their favorite rides and trying to score a big stuffed animal or a new goldfish with the variety of carnival games. And, thousands tried to score life-changing money by purchasing a record-setting $1.5 million worth of half-pot tickets. For most of us, when we step off Franklin Street for the final time of Fall Festival week and make our way home, putting all the food, rides, games, and half-pot ticket booths in our rear-view, we don't put another second of thought into it until it rolls around again next year. For the West Side Nut Club, when the Festival officially ends at 10:00 PM Saturday, the hard work begins.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Demolition Has Started For Bubba’s 33 At Evansville’s Former Logan’s Location

A new burger and pizza restaurant will take over the former Logan's Roadhouse building on Evansville's East Side, and construction has begun. It was reported earlier this year that Evansville would soon be home to a Bubba's 33 near the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway. If you drive by the former Logan's Roadhouse location there, you might see that the building is currently being demolished to make room for Bubba's 33. As of now, there isn't an official opening date for the new restaurant, but it is scheduled to open sometime during the summer of 2022.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Top Kids’ Halloween Costumes

Halloween is just around the corner and if your kiddo hasn't decided on a Halloween costume yet, I'm here to help! I've got a list of Amazon's top-selling kids Halloween costumes and I'm not afraid to use it!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Here’s A Map of Evansville Area Homes Decorated For Halloween

This Halloween season, you're invited to check out some of the most amazing and spooky homes decorated for Halloween in the Evansville area. For some people, Halloween is like their Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. There are folks like Jody all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and amazing. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

