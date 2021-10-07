CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2021 prize for literature will be the latest Nobel to be announced

By A Martínez
 6 days ago

A new Nobel Prize winner in literature will be made public Thursday morning. Past laureates have included the authors Toni Morrison, Saul Bellow and Ernest Hemingway.

Life Lessons From the 1900s That Are Still Relevant Today

The early 1900s were a time of dramatic changes. The Spanish flu pandemic was ravaging the world. The virus struck quickly, inciting fear and stoking panic on a global scale, eventually leading mistrust between people and authorities — much like during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other monumental changes were happening early last century, too. The […]
Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature

Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored laureates in the fields of poetry, fiction and songwriting. The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient at about 1100 GMT. Last year’s prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and over $1.14 million. The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895. Over the coming days prizes will also be awarded for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.
Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature

