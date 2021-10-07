CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden names ex-Delaware governor to oversee Afghan resettlement in the U.S.

By Rachel Martin
wpsu.org
 6 days ago

The White House has put former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell in charge of helping oversee efforts to resettle Afghan refugees. Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.

radio.wpsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

U.S. names new Afghan relocation coordinator amid Taliban talks

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Tuesday appointed a new coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts as the United States continues to hold meetings with the Taliban following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will take on the role of coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts, succeeding...
U.S. POLITICS
WREG

Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Washington State
bluemountaineagle.com

Commentary: Oregon should pause Afghan resettlement

In mid-August, three days after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown proclaimed our state “ready to welcome any and all Afghans.” Fifty-one of 55 Democratic legislators, who comprise supermajorities in the state House and Senate, issued letters declaring the same. So it came as no small surprise...
OREGON STATE
Gazette

U.S. names veteran diplomat to take over Afghan relocation effort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department on Tuesday appointed veteran diplomat Elizabeth Jones as a new coordinator for efforts to relocate Afghans who have fled or want to flee their country, spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. Another long-serving diplomat, John Bass, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, was sent...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden to meet Kenya president as war roils nearby Ethiopia

President Joe Biden is set to hold his first bilateral talks as president with an African leader on Thursday, hosting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as war and a humanitarian crisis roil neighboring Ethiopia according to the White House.The Oval Office talks come just weeks after Biden signed an executive order threatening to levy sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region if steps aren't taken soon to wind down the 11-month-old war.But the situation appears to have only worsened on the ground, with Tigray forces saying Ethiopia’s government has launched a long-threatened major military offensive against them in an attempt to end the war. A statement from the Tigray external affairs office earlier this week alleged that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian “regular and irregular fighters” launched a coordinated assault on several fronts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Savannah Morning News

Refugee group to help 20 Afghan families resettle in Savannah following U.S. withdrawal

Inspiritus, one of the resettlement agencies contracted with the U.S. Department of State to aid asylum seekers, is coordinating the relocation of at least 20 Afghan refugee families to Savannah after the United States withdrew military forces from Afghanistan last month, following a costly two-decade war and leaving 64,000 Afghan people seeking refuge.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Markell
Bryan Dijkhuizen

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates. Last Monday, Joe Biden said the following regarding vaccines:. “This is not about freedom or personal choice, the value of personal responsibility far outweighs government mandates, especially as we learn more about COVID-19, the vaccine, and therapeutic treatment options. The Constitution grants public health authority to the states.”
wpsu.org

Newly arrived Afghans test a refugee resettlement system that's rebuilding on the fly

Most days, newly arrived Afghans fill the lobby of a church basement in Fairfax County, Va., a suburb of Washington, D.C. Families with young kids, young couples, older adults — they're all here for help with their resettlement cases, and to stock up on donated toiletries and housewares that are piled everywhere in the Fairfax office of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Afghan Refugees#The White House#Npr#Washington Desk
newsy.com

How Are Refugees Resettled In The U.S.?

A mother is making a snack for her son. It's something she hasn't been able to do in nearly a decade. Hawo Hassan earned refugee status in the United States back in 2013. She's made a home here, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Souleiman — her only child to be left behind in Uganda — arrived just this year. He's 26.
UPI News

DHS: Afghan evacuee resettlement flights to resume this week

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced that flights transporting Afghan evacuees from staging areas in the United States will resume this week after the operation was put on hold over concerns of a measles outbreak. On Sept. 10, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
White House
wksu.org

Budget Crisis Looms as Akron Awaits Resettlement of Afghan Evacuees

An Akron resettlement agency is expected to welcome 150 Afghan evacuees to the city in the coming months. But advocates worry they may not have access to the same benefits as other refugees. Madhu Sharma, executive director of the International Institute of Akron, said the State Department has designated the...
AKRON, OH
Washington Post

Biden said Border Patrol agents ‘will pay’ for treatment of Haitian migrants. Texas Gov. Abbott offered them jobs.

Denouncing their actions as “outrageous,” President Biden vowed there would be consequences for the Border Patrol agents photographed riding horseback while swinging reins and charging at Haitian migrants trying to enter the country. “Those people will pay,” the president said. On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had a different...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy