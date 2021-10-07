4:30 am - 9:00 am Newscast Everyday

Upstate law enforcement agencies struggle with staffing. Upstate fisherman thankful to be alive after missing for multiple days. ACSO asking for public's help to identify suspects after crime spree. Temporary block of mask mandate prohibition in SC public schools remains in place. Look Younger In Just Minutes With Plexaderm. All...
The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
A Florida man set to become a grandfather died from COVID-19 just 20 minutes before his first grandchild was born. Shane O'Neal, 40, had been "super excited" about the arrival of his grandson, his daughter, Kylie Dean, told USA Today. "Every time he'd go to the store, he'd pick up...
Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
Gabby Petito’s mother has an idea of where Brian Laundrie might be right now — and it’s not in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle recently spoke with Petito’s mother and father, Nicole Schmidt and Joe Petito, as well as her stepmother and stepfather, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt.
Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
Matthew Mindler killed himself with an easily accessible substance he picked up online ... and his mother wants everyone to know about the extreme danger of the compound. The Lancaster County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ ... the former child star's cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. According to the M.E., the OD was intentional and as such his death was ruled a suicide.
"I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter's bassinet in the bathroom.
We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.
An unruly passenger was allegedly kicked off a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles after he threatened to break someone’s neck for being asked to continue wearing a face mask and switch off his phone.A series of viral TikTok videos, first posted on Thursday but widely reported only recently, show the man screaming at flight attendants and threatening to find out their personal details.The videos were posted by Alexander Clark, another passenger on the flight. The first video has been viewed over four million times.The videos show the unidentified man wearing a green cap removing his face mask while yelling:...
One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
Police in New York are investigating the suspected homicide of a 24-year-old woman whose bloodied body was left dumped on the front doorstep of the Mount Vernon home where she lived with her mother. According to the New York Post, Alexandria Castano’s mother Lucia Castano said Alexandria left the home...
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A heartbroken woman is speaking out about her husband’s tragic murder. He was fatally shot at a Lafayette carwash at the corner of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard just days ago on Friday, October 8. His killer is still out there. Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Keyon Alex. His […]
Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
Ashlee Schwartz noticed 23-year-old Eric Robison looking heartbroken, peering through the glass into his wife Emily’s hospital room. The nurse thought about the couple’s baby, born prematurely as Emily battled covid-19 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark. She saw Emily’s ventilator was working at maximum capacity, a dire sight,...
It was the first sign our marriage was over. Every year after Christmas, my now ex-husband’s parents organized a big family trip. They are very wealthy people and they would book several hotel rooms at some resort and invite the whole family along.
COVINGTON, Louisiana (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old Louisiana high school student was arrested after police say she brutally attacked her 64-year-old teacher, who is disabled, for a TikTok challenge. Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony battery of a school teacher and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. According to the...
Royal Oak police tell WWJ that the African Caracal named Bam Bam that escaped from a home on Wednesday morning on E. Lasalle St., near 13 Mile and Rochester roads, was safety captured and returned to his owner.
