Online Gambling, Sports Betting Delayed

New York's highest court heard arguments Tuesday on a question: Are daily fantasy sports like those run by DraftKings and FanDuel, which allow people to plunk down money to assemble personalized rosters of real players — then win or lose cash depending on how well they do — gambling? So tortured was the logic of those insisting on the negative, they may as well have been claiming a piece of bologna wedged between two pieces of bread is not in fact a sandwich.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO