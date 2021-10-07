CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Gambling, Sports Betting Delayed

By Christine Stuart
ctnewsjunkie.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Consumer Protection confirmed Wednesday that the expected Oct. 7 rollout of online gambling and sports betting will be delayed. A delay in the publication of the memorandums of understanding in the Federal Register with the two tribes that operate the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos is to blame. The Federal Register published the Mohegan Tribal Nation’s on Sept. 15 and waited 12 days to publish the Mashantucket Pequots.

ctnewsjunkie.com

