These are the bills that Newsom is still deciding on

(Manhattan Beach, CA) — Governor Newsom signs a bill into law that will officially return Bruce’s Beach to the Bruce family nearly a century after it was taken from them. The prime Manhattan Beach real estate was purchased in 1912 for 12-hundred-25 dollars intended to be a resort for Black visitors. Today the property is worth 75-million dollars. Fox News reports: The new law is considered a win for reparations advocates. “As governor of California, let me do what apparently Manhattan Beach is unwilling to do, and I want to apologize to the Bruce family for the injustice that was done to them a century ago,” the governor said on the land in Manhattan Beach, according to The Associated Press. “I say that as a proud Californian, but also mindful that we always haven’t had a proud past.” Newsom said the move could be “catalytic,” allowing land to be returned to others who lost it through racism.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO