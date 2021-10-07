CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the bills that Newsom is still deciding on

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have noticed over the past few weeks a flurry of new laws entering the books in California. Measures have recently been approved to make universal mail-in voting permanent, remove the word “alien” from state laws and ban recycling symbols on things that aren’t actually recyclable. California has also...

NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Intended to Streamline Assisted Suicide Approval Process

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday intended to streamline the state's process of approving requests by terminally ill patients to end their lives. Senate Bill 380 will reduce the current mandatory minimum 15-day waiting period between requests for assisted suicide medication to 48 hours and will require health care providers to post their assisted suicide policies on their websites.
Fox News

California Gov. Newsom signs sweeping police reform bills

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a series of police reform bills Thursday to address law enforcement misconduct that would strip officers of their badges for a range of incidents, among other measures. Surrounded by lawmakers and the family members of victims killed by police officers, Newsom signed four bills he...
KABC

Governor Newsom Signs Bill to Give Beach Property Back to Bruce Family

(Manhattan Beach, CA) — Governor Newsom signs a bill into law that will officially return Bruce’s Beach to the Bruce family nearly a century after it was taken from them. The prime Manhattan Beach real estate was purchased in 1912 for 12-hundred-25 dollars intended to be a resort for Black visitors. Today the property is worth 75-million dollars. Fox News reports: The new law is considered a win for reparations advocates. “As governor of California, let me do what apparently Manhattan Beach is unwilling to do, and I want to apologize to the Bruce family for the injustice that was done to them a century ago,” the governor said on the land in Manhattan Beach, according to The Associated Press. “I say that as a proud Californian, but also mindful that we always haven’t had a proud past.” Newsom said the move could be “catalytic,” allowing land to be returned to others who lost it through racism.
eastcountytoday.net

Newsom Signs Bill to End Mandatory Minimum Drug Sentence Rules in California

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that would end mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes in the State of California. Introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), Senate Bill 73 gives judges more discretion to order probation and other alternatives to incarceration for certain drug offenses. Existing...
Whittier Daily News

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs Bruce’s Beach bill in Manhattan Beach

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Sept. 30, signed into law an historic bill that paves the way for Los Angeles County to return two parcels of oceanfront land in Manhattan Beach to the descendants of the original Black owners. And he did it at Bruce’s Beach. Newsom signed Senate Bill...
Eleni Kounalakis
Gavin Newsom
KSBW.com

Newsom signs bill to remove racist language in housing deeds

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed several bills into law this week, including one that removes racist language from housing deeds. Assembly Bill 1466 will help eliminate language that was put in place in the Jim Crow-era that would keep neighborhoods segregated. Racial covenants — agreements requiring property owners not to sell or rent to specific groups because of a person's race — have been against the law since 1948. However, they are still part of the legal documents many people sign when they buy a house.
cbslocal.com

Gov. Newsom Signs #FreeBritney Bill to Reform Conservatorship Laws

SACRAMENTO (CBS News) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law to reform conservatorships in California, after pop star Britney Spears’ public fight to win her freedom from her father. The new law comes as a Los Angeles judge suspended Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has...
ksro.com

Bill To Extend Outdoor Dining Awaits Newsom’s Signature

Legislation to provide much needed relief to struggling neighborhood restaurants is awaiting Governor Newsom’s signature. State Senator Scott Wiener says the two bills would give restaurants and bars an extra year after the COVID-19 emergency order is lifted to license outdoor service. Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel says the two bills aim to provide regulatory relief for restaurants and bars to serve and cook outdoors.
theavtimes.com

Newsom signs seven bills aimed at addressing homelessness

Gov. Gavin Newsom, alongside Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis, Wednesday signed a legislative package aimed at reducing the state’s homelessness crisis by expanding mental health services and behavioral health housing. “We can’t nibble around the edges of the homelessness crisis, we need to implement bold, transformative...
KQED

Newsom Signs Bill That Strips Badges From Cops for Serious Misconduct

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a slate of new police reform bills into law Thursday during a press conference in Gardena, including creating higher education standards for officers, requiring officers to intervene if they see a colleague using excessive force, banning certain holds that cause asphyxiation and laying out a process that will decertify officers who are found guilty of serious policy or criminal violations.
ABC10

Newsom signs 27 housing bills in 'historic package'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To help California's rising affordability crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom signed 27 housing bills Tuesday in Oakland. He called it a historic package. Surrounded by elected leaders, Newsom said the state is simply not building enough housing for all income levels. He claimed this package will help create 84,000 new units but admits there's still a lot more work to be done.
Vallejo Times-Herald

California Gov. Newsom signs more than two-dozen housing bills

Capping a year of ambitious promises and unprecedented funding for housing, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed more than two dozen bills that attempt to spur new development while also holding cities’ feet to the fire if they don’t approve more homes to address California’s housing shortage. Newsom, who repeatedly...
Santa Clarita Radio

Bill Prohibiting Candidates From Accepting Foreign Donations Signed Into Law By Newsom

Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, penned a bill which was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom this past Tuesday. On Tuesday Sept 28, Valladares’ bill protecting election integrity was signed into law. This bill features new legislation prohibiting local and state office candidates from accepting campaign donations from foreign entities.
L.A. Weekly

Newsom Signs Bill For L.A. County To Return Bruce’s Beach To Family

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill returning a Manhattan Beach property formerly known as “Bruce’s Beach” to the Bruce family descendants. From 1912 to 1927, Bruce’s Beach was a popular resort destination for Black Angelenos as the beachfront property often hosted live music, Black celebrity appearances and family parties. The...
