Logan girls’ tennis team drops close match with Watkins Memorial

LOGAN – Monday was Senior Night for the Logan High School girls’ tennis team, and senior Arizona Hamm was honored before the team’s match at home against Watkins Memorial Hamm won her match after having had a close loss to Abby Grove from Watkins earlier in the season. Despite some inspired tennis by the Lady Chieftains, they were edged by Watkins Memorial 3-2. Also winning for Logan were the 1st doubles team of Nevaeh Blystone and Josie Sigler, who also had had a close loss to Watkins earlier in the season.