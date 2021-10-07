Self-assembled multifunctional neural probes for precise integration of optogenetics and electrophysiology
Optogenetics combined with electrical recording has emerged as a powerful tool for investigating causal relationships between neural circuit activity and function. However, the size of optogenetically manipulated tissue is typically 1-2 orders of magnitude larger than that can be electrically recorded, rendering difficulty for assigning functional roles of recorded neurons. Here we report a viral vector-delivery optrode (VVD-optrode) system for precise integration of optogenetics and electrophysiology in the brain. Our system consists of flexible microelectrode filaments and fiber optics that are simultaneously self-assembled in a nanoliter-scale, viral vector-delivery polymer carrier. The highly localized delivery and neuronal expression of opsin genes at microelectrode-tissue interfaces ensure high spatial congruence between optogenetically manipulated and electrically recorded neuronal populations. We demonstrate that this multifunctional system is capable of optogenetic manipulation and electrical recording of spatially defined neuronal populations for three months, allowing precise and long-term studies of neural circuit functions.www.nature.com
