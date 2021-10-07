CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decreased frontotemporal connectivity in patients with parkinson’s disease experiencing face pareidolia

By Yuta Kajiyama ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7170-0758
Cover picture for the articleThe precise neural underpinnings of face pareidolia in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) remain unclear. We aimed to clarify face recognition network abnormalities associated with face pareidolia in such patients. Eighty-three patients with PD and 40 healthy controls were recruited in this study. Patients with PD were classified into pareidolia and nonpareidolia groups. Volumetric analyses revealed no significant differences between the pareidolia (n = 39) and nonpareidolia (n = 44) patient groups. We further observed decreased functional connectivity among regions of interest in the bilateral frontotemporal lobes in patients with pareidolia. Seed-based analysis using bilateral temporal fusiform cortices as seeds revealed significantly decreased connectivity with the bilateral inferior medial prefrontal cortices in the pareidolia group. Post hoc regression analysis further demonstrated that the severity of face pareidolia was negatively correlated with functional connectivity between the bilateral temporal fusiform and medial prefrontal cortices. Our findings suggest that top-down modulation of the face recognition network is impaired in patients with PD experiencing face pareidolia.

