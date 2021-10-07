CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, VT

“Pandemic Pivot”: 11th Hour’s new spa-café concept combines coffee, calm and CBD

By Olivia Mueller
Middlebury Campus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucked away in the middle of the Marbleworks, 11th Hour Botanical Wellness is a hidden gem. It is a cozy but quirky space with a lot going on; colorful Nicaraguan art lines the walls of the espresso bar area, and there is a spa section near the main windows displaying botanical skincare products. However, looking more closely at wares housed in the round-top display case reveals yet another aspect of the business –– CBD tinctures, edibles, and yes, (THC-free) joints. Passersby may wonder: what exactly is going on here at this “spa-fé?”

middleburycampus.com

