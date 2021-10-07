With room freeze lifted, students try to move out of Bread Loaf

If you live in Burdick, Freeman, Hamilton, Katherine Blunt, Knowlton, Lazrus, Smith or Windham, the common rooms that you once took for granted when you needed a space to study or hang out with friends have been turned into temporary dorm rooms. The loss of common rooms this year was done in order to accomodate the unusually large number of students on campus this semester. In an email, Dean Rothenberger, the Assistant Dean for Residential Education and Living, explained, “In a typical fall semester we would see about 150 students studying away in the fall, however this fall there are 30 students studying away which led to a greater number of students needing to be housed on campus.” Additionally, significantly less students applied to live off campus this semester (only about 40 compared with approximately 170 last year). The houses with converted common rooms were specifically chosen based on size and level of privacy. According to Dean Rothenberger, the rooms were originally set up to house three to six students each, but now many have only two to four students because people found other places to live. While some upperclass students filled out a form over the summer and chose to live in common rooms, most students were assigned to the rooms based on lower lottery numbers and many first-years or transfer students were randomly assigned to them. The College incentivized living in common rooms by offering a 200 point reduction for students’ lottery numbers next year.

