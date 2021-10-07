CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

MTMS Athletes of the Week

By Josh McCarty Middle Township Middle School
Atlantic City Press
 7 days ago

Field jockey — Allie Brady has been named the Middle Township Middle School Athlete of the Week for field hockey. Allie Brady is a team captain for the Panthers this season and is an excellent role model for her peers. Allie has the ability to create offensive opportunities for herself and others and often dishes the ball. Her unselfish play is a mark of a true team leader. Allie is extremely supportive of her teammates and is a joy to coach. Allie also scored the winning goal against Teitelman and helped get the Panthers off to an undefeated start. Allie also is a member of NJHS and the Panthers Softball team.

