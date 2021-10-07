Middlebury testing and Covid-19 safety policies fall in line with other Vermont schools

Vermont officials are encouraging people who are eligible for a vaccine booster shot for protection against COVID-19. Currently, the booster shot is available to people who received the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago. There is a broad list of who is eligible for the booster, including those 65 and older, people over age 18 who have certain health conditions, members of minority groups and people who could be exposed to the virus through their work.

VERMONT STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO