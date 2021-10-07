Middlebury testing and Covid-19 safety policies fall in line with other Vermont schools
While Middlebury is testing less than other NESCAC schools, the college’s Covid-19 prevention plan is comparable to other schools in Vermont. Vermont college students arrived in early September eager for the start of a new academic year. Following a year and a half of limited socializing and strict safety precautions, many were more than ready for a return to pre-pandemic life. Students’ expectations of this so-called “return to normalcy” remained relatively high throughout the summer as a result of increasing vaccination rates and relaxed Covid-19 restrictions across many states.middleburycampus.com
Comments / 0