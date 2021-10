In a recent letter to the editor (Monitor, Oct. 8), Steve Shurtleff touts the non-partisan city council elections in Concord. Perhaps what he really means is that after recent actions by both parties, he is hopeful for the resumption of non-partisanship for the city council. It is possible that this is one of the few issues we agree on.

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO