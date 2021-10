Sustainability has become somewhat the buzzword these days. And it’s starting to be used in areas that we all might not necessarily think about — fashion, for instance. The Fashion industry is massive. It employs over 75 million people and is valued at around $2.5 trillion. Designer labels always seem to be able to make big fashion statements, but the biggest one yet may well be how and where your clothes are made. And that’s important because according to a division of the U.N., the fashion world produces about 20% of global waste water and around 10% of global carbon emissions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO