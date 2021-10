Thomas Frank believes Brentford are full of confidence after they hit back twice to secure a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool The Bees have impressed in their maiden Premier League campaign and currently sit in ninth place with two wins and three draws from their opening six matches.They announced their arrival in the English top-flight with a memorable 2-0 win over Arsenal, which Frank ranks above the draw with Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders in terms of significance.He said: “I still think I would go with the Arsenal game (as more important) because that was the opening game...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO