Way of the Samurai 4 Download for Android & IOS

By denise robinson
thegamerhq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout Way of the Samurai 4. Way of the Samurai 4 (Shi Dao 4 Samurai Dou 4), is a videogame developed by Acquire. It was published by Spike on the PlayStation 3. [3] The game was released in Japan on March 3, 2011, and Acquire promised that the fourth installment would be longer than previous games. There are also 10 endings. Flexible events and cutscenes are also included in the game. You can choose whether to explore a cave or simply turn around and walk away. The events are much easier than in previous games.

