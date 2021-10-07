Way of the Samurai 4 Download for Android & IOS

Hitman is a stealth game by IO Interactive. Agent 47 is a genetically enhanced assassin who travels to foreign locations and eliminates contracted targets. Players have a lot of freedom to approach their assassinations, just like in other Hitman games. Players may use long-range rifles to shoot at targets from a distance or may choose to attack the target close by with blade weapons or garrote steel. You can disguise the assassination with explosives or create an accidental death. One common way to approach a mission is by incapacity other characters and wearing their clothes as a disguise. This allows the player to gain easier access to restricted areas. The game is influenced by the actions of non-playable characters. Listening to nearby news reporters can help players gain information about their target’s position.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO